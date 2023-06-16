ESPN ranks the best college football teams of every decade – Where did Texas A&M land?

Being a fan in the landscape of college football is not for the faint of heart, or at the very least, for someone that emphasizes parity.

The worst-kept secret in the sport is that the number of viable title contenders each season can be counted on the palm of your hand. The most dominant football programs have typically been concentrated in just a few conferences, and that statement has rung true for much of the last decade.

But the history of college football is vast, so does that statement carry the same amount of weight in say, the 1920s, as it does today? To answer that question, ESPN and Bill Connelly are turning toward their staple SP+ rankings.

As Connelly notes in his piece, he’s updating his method for crunching these figures that differ from his typical weekly SP+ rankings:

While the version of SP+ presented weekly during a given season is based on a large number of predictive factors, I have come up with a version based solely on points scored and allowed that, at the lower levels of the sport, can serve to make solid projections. I applied those same methods to the games going back to 1883, when football’s scoring rules became mostly what they are now. (You can find all ratings here.) Starting with the 1920s, I looked at which teams most thoroughly dominated the sport from decade to decade, using SP+ percentile averages for each team and each decade. How much do these lists change over the decades? What can these averages tell us about how things have evolved over the past 100 years and how much things are evolving now?

With Texas A&M football boasting a vast history of success on the gridiron, it should come as no surprise to see them well-represented in Connelly’s decades’ rankings. The Maroon and White are just one of four teams to show up in the top 10 for at least one decade, with much praise handed out to their vaunted defenses over the years.

Let’s dive in and see how the Aggies compare with some of the most successful college football teams over the last 100 years, based on SP+:

1920s

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri; A detailed view of Texas A&M Aggies helmets during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M – No. 9 overall: (83.2, one top-five)

Five best defenses: 1925 Michigan (97.2), 1928 Illinois (97.1), 1929 Illinois (96.8), 1927 Illinois (96.7), 1920 Texas A&M (95.3)

Back in the dawn of college football, the Southwest Conference was home to the Maroon and White and their vaunted defensive unit. The Aggies went 6-1-1 that season with a 5-1 conference record, limiting their opponents to just 0.9 ppg (yes, that is a real stat).

They allowed a total of seven points all season, with all of that coming in their regular-season finale against the Longhorns, a 7-3 loss by A&M.

1930s

Oct 8, 2016; College Station, TX; A view of the fans and cadets and the 12th man logo during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. The Aggies defeat the Volunteers 45-38 in overtime. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Five best defenses: 1936 TCU (99.5%), 1935 SMU (99.4%), 1939 Tennessee (99.3%), 1939 Texas A&M (99.0%), 1935 Stanford (98.9%)

In their sixth year under head coach Homer Norton, the Aggies compiled a perfect 11-0 record, winning the Southwest Conference championship, and outscored all opponents by a total of 212 to 31. A vaunted defense that ranked fourth in the country (2.8 ppg allowed), shut out six of their eleven opponents that season.

1940s

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Five best defenses: 1940 Texas A&M (99.7%), 1946 Rice (99.4%), 1948 Michigan (99.3%), 1942 Texas (98.8%), 1945 Indiana (98.8%)

In their seventh year under head coach Homer Norton, the Aggies compiled a 9–1 record (5–1 SWC), tied for the SWC championship, and were ranked No. 6 in the final AP Poll.

The Maroon and White would go on to defeat Fordham in the 1941 Cotton Bowl Classic, and for the second-straight season, would lean on a formidable defense that ranked fourth in the country in scoring defense (4.6 ppg allowed).

1950s

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Five best defenses: 1952 Georgia Tech (99.8%), 1957 Texas A&M (99.4%), 1953 Maryland (99.3%), 1959 Ole Miss (98.8%), 1957 Auburn (99.1%)

With head coach Bear Bryant at the helm, the Aggies went 8-3 (4-2 SWC) and scored 158 combined points while their defense allowed a grand total of just 50 points all season. In allowing just 4.5 ppg to their opponents, their defense ranked second in points allowed as they would go on to compete in the Gator Bowl.

1990s

30 Oct 1993: Ray Mickens of the Texas A&M Aggies looks on during a game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won the game, 37-13. Joe Patronite /Allsport

Texas A&M – No. 8 overall: (88.4, two top-fives)

The Aggies were the epitome of consistency for much of the 90s, and in particular throughout the early part of the decade. Between 1990 and 1999 they finished with eight seasons of nine wins or more while ranking in the final AP poll in all but one season.

The crown jewel may be that 1992 team, as the Aggies completed the season with a near-perfect record at 12–1 overall and a Southwest Conference mark of 7–0 under head coach R.C. Slocum. The Maroon and White would go on to fall to Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.

2010s

Nov 30, 2013; Columbia, MO; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) scrambles to the outside against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M – No. 8 overall: (86.8, one top-five)

Between the years of 2010 and 2019, A&M never finished below .500 while punching their ticket to a bowl game in every season. The 2012 season, in particular, will forever be etched in Aggies lore as they went 11–2, with victories over then-#1 Alabama and later Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

The season was particularly special for the number of firsts that coincided with the 2012 campaign. A&M was led by first-year head coach Kevin Sumlin in their first year as a member of the SEC, playing in the SEC’s West Division. Johnny Manziel became the first freshman to be awarded the Heisman, and only the second Aggie player ever to win the hardware.

Texas A&M’s fifth-place finish in the AP Poll was also the highest for the program since 1956.

