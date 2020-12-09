ESPN ranks 4 Boston Celtics in 2020-21 top-50 players

The Boston Celtics have four players listed in ESPN's top-50 segment of their annual "Ranking the Best NBA Players" series of articles analyzing -- as might be inferred -- the league's top talent ranked 1-100. Given the team was beating on the doors of contention last season and may again if young wings Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum continue to add to their games, this probably should come as less a surprise and more an expectation. Even still, there are a few surprises here worth taking a look at, so without further ado, let's dive into ESPN's take on where Boston sits in relation to the rest of the league. https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1336510495768055808?s=20

No. 48 - Kemba Walker

One of the two surprises we alluded to is just how much of a tumble the UConn product has taken over concerns swirling around his balky knee, falling from last year's No. 17 ranking to more than 30 spots lower.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

"There may be no bigger question in the Eastern Conference than what shape Walker's knee will be in when the playoffs arrive," shares ESPN's Tim Bontemps, " ... but all Boston is concerned about is whether he will be ready for the postseason."

No. 37 - Marcus Smart

Conversely, we are even more impressed with Smart's leap in the rankings, fueled by his impressive play in the bubble (a few old-school heat check moments creeping in aside), up fifty spots from last year's 87 rank.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

"Despite public perception to the contrary, Smart has become a respectable 3-point shooter, hitting 36.4% of his triples two years ago and 34.7% (on 6.6 attempts per game) last season," noted Bontemps.

No. 32 - Jaylen Brown

At least part of what has held back Tatum, Smart and Brown has been lack of opportunity. With the potential for even more responsibilities this season, Brown may well take a leap of his own to All-Star status in 2020-21.

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Agreeing, Bontemps wrote, "With Gordon Hayward in Charlotte and Kemba Walker sidelined temporarily, the chance for Brown to take another step forward and put himself in position to be named an All-Star is there for the taking."

No. 11 - Jayson Tatum

Named All-NBA at the end of last season, the Duke product belongs in this range. But he might climb into top-10 range this season with leadership and creation duties piled onto Tatum for the first time.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

"Now with a signed max deal and as the franchise cornerstone, is Tatum the kind of player who can tilt a playoff series his team's direction or is he ultimately a great No. 2?" asks ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "He has all the tools -- the size, the talent, the multipositional skill and the instinct -- to rise to this level."