ESPN ranked former No. 1 overall recruits: Where did Michigan’s Rashan Gary rank?

ESPN began ranking high school recruits back in 2006 which was Myron Rolle who went to Florida State.

Tom Luginbill and Craig Haubert came out with an article ranking every No. 1 recruit dating back to the 2006 class. Michigan football has had one No. 1 overall recruit since 2006, according to ESPN.

That was defensive end Rashan Gary. He chose the Wolverines on National Signing Day over Clemson which sent excitement all around the Michigan fanbase. Out of the 17 players ranked in the article, Gary slots in as the fifth-ranked former No. 1 overall recruit by ESPN.

At the time, Gary was a 6-4, 287-pound defensive end out of New Jersey with scheme versatility. His nationally followed recruitment came down to the wire between Michigan and Clemson, while USC, Auburn and Ole Miss were also seriously considered. After choosing the Jim Harbaugh-led Wolverines, Gary didn’t become the impact player as a freshman many expected, but inched closer to the lofty expectations as a sophomore when he posted 66 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks. Gary finished his three-year career in Ann Arbor with more than 120 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Following a jaw-dropping performance at the NFL scouting combine, Gary was selected No. 12 overall in the 2019 draft by the Green Bay Packers. He has recorded at least five sacks in each of the past three seasons, including 9.5 in a breakout 2021 campaign.

Some believe Gary never fully showed the abilities a No. 1 ranked recruit may show, but he was a force on the line for the Wolverines. He was consistently getting double-teamed which freed up other players, like Chase Winovich.

Gary is currently having a successful NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire