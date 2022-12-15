ESPN ranked every CFP team ever: Where did the Oklahoma Sooners land?

Since the College Football Playoff was established in 2014, 36 teams from 14 programs have made it to the big dance. Bill Connelly of ESPN took it upon himself to rank every single CFP team.

The top ten is as you would expect: lots of Alabama, Georgia and Clemson with LSU‘s 2019 squad landing at No. 2. Sooners fans will have to scroll a bit to find their beloved crimson and cream.

This is how Connelly ranked the teams, is his own words:

Here is our ranking of all 36 teams that have been part of the mix. (This is the third year of doing this list, adding the four new playoff teams each of the last two seasons.) I derived this list, as I usually do, through a combination of numbers (primarily, my SP+ ratings) and my personal opinions. Start with the stats, then adjust for actual CFP performance and any other criteria that feel relevant. To the list!- Bill Connelly, ESPN

With the Sooners still searching for that elusive first playoff win, perhaps one day we will see an OU team ranked a bit higher. Until that day, let’s see where the other four Oklahoma playoff teams landed.

34. 2019 Oklahoma Sooners

Dec 7, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts to a touchdown in the first quarter against the Baylor Bears in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

While I’m not sure I would put 2020 Notre Dame or this year’s TCU ahead of this OU team, getting hammered by LSU in the Peach Bowl leaves a very unpleasant taste in the mouth.

While Jalen Hurts was a very good QB during his one year in Norman, he wasn’t Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray. This OU offense ranked the lowest of the four.

29. 2015 Oklahoma Sooners

Oct 31, 2015; Lawrence, KS, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners would end up getting shut out in the second half in an Orange Bowl loss to Clemson. I wonder who Clemson’s defensive coordinator was. He must’ve been very good at his job.

Story continues

This was Lincoln Riley’s first year as offensive coordinator and Baker Mayfield’s first year at OU after transferring from Texas Tech.

26. 2018 Oklahoma Sooners

NORMAN, OK – SEPTEMBER 02: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners looks to throw against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated UTEP 56-7. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

I maintain if Hollywood Brown played in this game, the Sooners would have won.

Walking into a game against Alabama with a very bad defense ended up costing the Sooners yet another playoff game as the Crimson Tide ran all over the Sooners in the first half.

I’m beginning to notice a theme in these playoff losses.

21. 2017 Oklahoma Sooners

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable squib kick aside, this is the closest loss the Sooners have ever had in the College Football Playoff.

The closest the Sooners have come to a national championship in the playoff era and it ended in an overtime vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. Much like every other result on this list, it was quite disappointing.

What's Next?

Oct 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

While it’s possible the Sooners return to the College Football Playoff in 2023, it’s unlikely. But in the expanded playoff in 2024? That’s a very real possibility.

The playoff win monkey is very much still on this program’s back, but there’s plenty of reason for hope.

[listicle id=77213]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Ben on Twitter @bendackiw.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire