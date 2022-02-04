ESPN: Raiders rank No. 12 in offseason cap space, draft picks

Over the last half-decade, the Raiders have had nearly endless amounts of resources. In just the 2019 and 2020 drafts, the Raiders had five first-round picks. They also had a ton of cap space to sign as many free agents as they wanted to.

This offseason, the Raiders don’t have quite as much capital to improve their team. They do have around $32 million in cap space and could open up a lot more with a few releases and restructures. But how do the Raiders compare to the rest of the NFL in terms of resources going into the 2022 offseason?

In a recent article by ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, he wrote about every team’s offseason capital and ranked them. The Raiders finished inside of the top half of the league, coming in at No. 12. Here is what Seifert had to say about their resources going into the offseason:

“The Raiders don’t pick until the second half of the first round, and they don’t have any extra picks in the top four rounds. New general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels won’t start off at a deficit, but they also won’t have a massive set of resources to remake the team.”

The Raiders have their standard amount of picks, but it’s free agency where they will have to win. Will Dave Ziegler opt to spend money on a few standout players or will he try to improve the overall depth of the team?

Expect the Raiders to be busy in the offseason bringing in new talent on both sides of the ball. And don’t be surprised if Ziegler and McDaniels use a lot of their free-agent cap space to address the offensive line. They would also be wise to bring back a few of their own free agents, such as Casey Hayward Jr. at cornerback.

