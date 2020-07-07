ESPN Radio Reshuffle: ‘Golic & Wingo’ Out, Mike Greenberg Makes Return

Click here to read the full article.

ESPN said it would cancel its flagship morning radio program, “Golic & WIngo,” while bringing Mike Greenberg, half of the team that helped the Disney sports-media giant carve a bigger business in the audio world, back to the medium as part of a reworking of its national lineup.

Greenberg, who spent 17 years with co-host Mike Golic on the morning radio program “Mike & Mike,” will keep his duties on the ESPN mid-morning TV program, “Get Up,” which he has helped anchor since the Spring of 2018. But he will also lead a new two-hour radio show that airs between noon and 2 p.m. weekdays. His former partner, Mike Golic will leave mornings along with Trey Wingo. The pair has hosted their program since November of 2017.

“Our new lineup will provide sports fans informative and engaging content throughout the week from hosts who all have radio experience,” said Norby Williamson, ESPN’s executive vice president and executive editor, production, in a statement. “They know how to connect with fans and keep them invested in the programming. Our listeners will hear diverse perspectives on key topics from some of the most talented, knowledgeable and contemporary voices in the industry.”

The new weekday schedule, which kicks off Monday, August 17, can be heard on SiriusXM, and ESPN venues. Many of the programs will be simulcast on either ESPN2 or ESPNEWS. The hosts are expected to make appearances regularly on programs made for ESPN’s TV and digital outlets, as well as on podcasts. The radio programs, ESPN said, will feature newsmakers and topical sports and celebrity guests as well as exchanges with fans via calls and social media.

Former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson; NBA analyst Jay Williams; and “SportsCenter” anchor Zubin Mehenti will replace “Golic & Wingo” as the lead-off to ESPN’s morning audio schedule. “Keyshawn, Jay and Rubin” will between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. discuss the top stories of the morning and overnight. Johnson, an analyst on ESPN’s “NFL Live” who was part of a championship Tampa Bay Buccaneers team, will also make appearances on “Get Up” and “First Take.” He has hosted a Los Angeles radio program for ESPN since 2016.

Dan Le Batard and Jon “Stugotz” Weiner will continue the program they have anchored since 2015 between 10 a.m. and noon. After Greenberg’s show, Max Kellerman from “First Take” will make his radio debut with “The Max Kellerman Show” at 2 p.m. He is expected to revisit some of the best debates from the TV show on which he appears in late morning and also examine the world of boxing.

Two-time WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike will be joined by ESPN Radio’s Mike Golic Jr. between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., when they will examine the events of the coming evening. Sarah Spain and Jason Fitz will revive “Spain & Fitz,” which previously aired between January 2018 and May 2019, between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Freddie Coleman and football sideline reporter and analyst Ian Fitzsimmons will end the day with “Freddie and Fitzsimmons” between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.

