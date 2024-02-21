ESPN Radio host goes on epic rant about Alabama’s football program

ESPN Radio host Matt Moscona went on a lengthy rant describing the state of the Alabama football program following Nick Saban’s departure. The Crimson Tide hired former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer a few days after Saban announced his retirement.

Moscona does not have much confidence in where the Alabama football program is headed under DeBoer. Moscona, like many other college football fans, has seen Alabama dominate the sport since Nick Saban took over as the Crimson Tide’s head coach in 2007.

Moscona points out that Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas, a Washington transfer, is a former unranked recruit. Even Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett earned a two-star ranking coming out of high school. Moscona does not think that Nick Saban would ever roster a player that was an unranked prospect.

You have to listen to Moscona’s ran on the Alabama football program and why Nick Saban does not want to be around it.

🔥BAMA is BURNING yet again!🔥@MattMoscona reacts to players Bama is getting out of the transfer➡️ portal and explains why they are no where near what they used to have🤣 pic.twitter.com/PXJMwUUW21 — 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) February 21, 2024

We would pump the brakes on some of Moscona’s talk as Alabama still has a chance to improve its roster via the transfer portal this spring. The Crimson Tide saw several key players transfer out after Nick Saban left in safety Caleb Downs, wide receiver Isaiah Bond, and offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. This trio of players is hard to replace, but Alabama should still have one of the most talented rosters in the country coming into the fall.

In the event of Alabama’s downfall, Georgia would be one of the top teams to benefit from the Crimson Tide’s slide down the college football totem pole.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire