ESPN questions if Ohio State can rise back to the top of the Big Ten in 2023

It’s been two years since Ohio State won the Big Ten, their rival winning both The Game and then the conference crown. Even though the Buckeyes made the College Football Playoff, for many, the season was still a disappointment.

Beating TTUN and winning the Big Ten are boxes that weren’t checked off for C.J. Stroud and his teammates. As he awaits to know where his next playing destination is, more on that here, ESPN’s Heather Dinich is pondering if Ohio State can reassert itself as the conference’s best (insider)

The biggest question according to Dinich is the combination of play-calling and starting quarterback. With the elevation of Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator and head coach Ryan Day seemingly giving up play-calling, those are “the team’s biggest unknowns this offseason.”

It would be hard to question Dinich’s logic, as those are two big glaring issues that Ohio State must solve to regain the seat atop the conference. Another concern, for many including myself, is the defense. She sees this is as a problem as well, saying “the Buckeyes must also eliminate giving up big plays,” on that side of the ball.

Dinich hit this right on the head, these are the biggest questions surrounding the program at the moment. They can solve some of the offensive problems during the spring but we won’t know if the defense will be fixed until a few games into the season.

If Ohio State can clean up these two aspects of the team, they could very well be back to winning the Big Ten.

