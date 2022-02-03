ESPN puts Titans in ‘need a postseason breakthrough’ category

With all but two teams eliminated from the 2021 season, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler placed each NFL squad in an “overhaul tier” going into the 2022 offseason.

For the Tennessee Titans, Fowler places them in the “need postseason breakthrough” tier. Here’s his take on what Tennessee needs to do this offseason.

Projected 2022 cap space: $2,663,739 Big ticket free agent: Harold Landry III, OLB Low-key important free agent: Geoff Swaim, TE Priorities this offseason: Stout offensive line play is crucial for Derrick Henry’s production, and though Tennessee’s line has been stout for a while, reinforcements might be due. Center Ben Jones and guard Rodger Saffold turn 33 and 34, respectfully, this summer. Right tackle David Quessenberry turns 32 in August. Left tackle Taylor Lewan missed a combined 19 games the last three seasons because of injury. Not to say these players can’t be productive together in 2022, but replenishing the front with youth seems necessary. Tennessee can get out of Julio Jones’ $11.5-million salary without cap issues, so it must decide whether he can still produce at age 33 in 2022 coming off lingering hamstring issues. Tennessee finished tied for 10th with 16 interceptions but could use an additional cornerback. Janoris Jenkins turned 33 in October and Caleb Farley is coming off a torn ACL.

Fowler puts the Titans in the correct tier here. After making a trip to the AFC Championship Game in 2019, the Titans have fallen flat in the playoffs two years in a row after two division titles and securing the No. 1 seed in 2021.

We fully believe this is a legit championship window for Tennessee, but it won’t be open forever, hence the need for a postseason breakthrough. The Titans need to continue going all-in.

Landry is the most important pending free agent to bring back after having a career year with 12 sacks. We’re fine with bringing Swaim back, but the Titans should also be exploring other options for an every-down player.

As far as the offensive line is concerned, we could see some changes there.

With Aaron Brewer having played well as a reserve since entering the league, the Titans could look to deploy him at either left guard or center depending upon what happens with Rodger Saffold and Ben Jones.

Saffold was one player we listed as a cut candidate, while Jones is a pending free agent. We expect Jones will be brought back and Saffold will get cut.

At right tackle, David Quessenberry allowed the most sacks in the NFL, so that’s another spot upfront where we could see a new face. The Titans will hope 2021 second-round pick Dillon Radunz earns that spot.

Jenkins is another cut candidate, although the Titans would have to be confident Farley can bounce back and become a starter in his second campaign or else they’ll need an insurance policy at the position.

Among the Titans’ cut candidates, Jones is possibly the hardest one to figure out.

He was certainly a disappointment in his first season in Nashville, but cutting him would leave a hole in an already shaky receiving corps., and Tennessee investing a second-round pick in Jones last year makes it more difficult.

If the Titans do move on from Jones, they had better find a replacement who can step in right away, as the jury is still out on Dez Fitzpatrick, and even if he’s ready to step up, Tennessee needs more depth beyond him and A.J. Brown.

After the way the season ended, the quarterback position is an area the Titans need to focus on. Being that Ryan Tannehill’s contract is massive and will be difficult to move, chances are he’ll be back in 2022, although Tennessee can begin looking to the future by selecting a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

