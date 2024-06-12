ESPN pundit shares role Chelsea star should play for his country at Euro 2024

ESPN pundit Julien Laurens has shared what role he thinks Chelsea star Cole Palmer should play for England at Euro 2024.

Palmer has been a revelation following his move for Manchester City, scoring 22 Premier League goals and providing 11 assists, which saw him named Premier League Young Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old is currently in Germany as Gareth Southgate’s squad prepare for their first game of the tournament against Serbia on Sunday.

Palmer the super sub?

Before the start of the season Palmer hadn’t even made an England squad, and his early season form saw him make his debut last November against Malta at Wembley.

Palmer was again called up for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium during the March international break, but missed both games with a slight knock.

The versatile forward started both of England’s warm up games last week and scored his first goal for the Three Lions from the penalty spot against Bosnia-Herzegovina, whilst he impressed in the disappointing defeat to Iceland.

Palmer is preparing for his first major tournament with England.

Palmer starting for England wouldn’t have even been a conversation last summer, but such has his rise been that Gareth Southgate has a genuine decision to make, even though it’s expected Bukayo Saka will start down the right hand side.

ESPN pundit Laurens has shared his thoughts on Palmer and believes he would be the perfect super sub and impact player.

“Cole Palmer is not a winger, Cole Palmer is the best super sub and impact player they have on the bench,” Laurens told The Gab and Juls Show.

“So he will come on for the last half an hour, more if needed, but that would be perfect for him.”

Palmer was part of the under-21 side which won the Euros last summer, and he will be hoping for similar success in Germany with the senior side.

Whatever role Southgate decides to give Palmer he will no doubt have a big part to play one way or another, and Euro 2024 success would cap off a remarkable season for the youngster.