ESPN proposes trade with Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow going to Titans

The roster for the Raiders appears to be pretty set going into the 2023 season. They could certainly add a few more players on defense, especially at linebacker. But for the most part, this will be the team they take with them to Week 1.

However, is there a trade on the board that the Raiders could make before the first week of the season? In a recent article by Seth Walder of ESPN, he proposed six trades that should be completed before Week 1.

One of those moves was for the Titans to acquire Hunter Renfrow for a Day 3 pick swap. Here is a snippet of why Walder believes Renfrow would make sense for the Titans:

Renfrow would likely be a significant upgrade in the slot over Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who finished with the second-worst overall score in ESPN’s receiver tracking metrics (RTMs) last season, or Kyle Philips, a 2022 fifth-rounder who had eight receptions in an injury-shortened rookie campaign. Yes, Renfrow never found his footing during an injury-marred 2022 campaign, his first in Josh McDaniels’ system with Las Vegas. He managed just 1.2 yards per route run. But as recently as 2021, Renfrow managed 2.0 yards per route run and had a 70 overall score in the RTMs — 13th best among WRs.

The trade talks about Renfrow have certainly quieted down over the last few weeks, but that doesn’t mean a move isn’t possible. However, the Raiders have tried to find ways to get both Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers on the field at the same time.

It doesn’t appear that the Raiders are in a rush to move Renfrow, but that’s not going to prevent teams from calling about the former Pro Bowl receiver. However, don’t expect the Raiders to trade him anytime soon.

