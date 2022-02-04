ESPN proposes Lakers-Knicks trade involving Russell Westbrook, Kemba Walker

The 2022 NBA trade deadline is about a week away, and phones are going to be ringing more often now as the Feb. 10 date approaches. The Los Angeles Lakers will likely be one of the teams trying to upgrade the roster for a playoff push.

Los Angeles has been involved in many rumors since the start of the season, and those have increased in recent weeks. Reports have indicated the Lakers are shopping Talen Horton-Tucker, Kent Bazemore and DeAndre Jordan. Russell Westbrook is more difficult to trade given his $44 million salary with a $47 million player option next season.

This proposed trade from Bobby Marks of ESPN involves the Lakers and New York Knicks striking a six-player deal (h/t: @_Talkin_NBA):

Lakers receive

Incoming: Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks

Knicks receive

Outgoing: Russell Westbrook, DeAndre Jordan, Wayne Ellington, 2027 first-round pick (top-14 protected)

Analysis

For the Lakers, all three players are under contract next season for manageable prices than Westbrook. Walker is at $9.1 million, Fournier is at $18 million and Burks is at $10.4 million.

On the court, Walker is not the star he once was, but he’s not on an outrageous contract. He’s averaging 12 points, 3.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds on 40.5% shooting overall and 37.4% from deep. Fournier is averaging 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 43% overall and 40.3% from deep. Burks is averaging 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals with a 38.3% field goal percentage and a 39.9% clip from deep.

Ellington and Jordan don’t bring much value to the Lakers, so losing them isn’t an issue. Westbrook’s fit is still not smooth even though he barely has played with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James and Davis work best with proven shooters, and they get that here. Fournier and Burks also provide more size in the wing department with good-volume 3-point shooting.

The 2027 first-round pick is also one of their best assets, but if the Lakers believe these three players can move the needle compared to Westbrook, then they might pull the trigger if this was on the table.

The Knicks are currently 24-28 and out of the playoff picture after being a dark-horse team last season. Maybe they think Westbrook’s addition can get them back in it as he did last season with the Washington Wizards.

