ESPN proposes Bills trade for Giants’ Saquon Barkley at deadline

The Buffalo Bills have started the 2022 NFL season hot. But could they bolster their punch with a move at the upcoming trade deadline on Nov. 22?

ESPN suggested one move for a big-named player to Buffalo.

NFL analyst Bill Barnwell proposed the Bills tap their connections with the New York Giants and trade to for running back Saquon Barkley.

Such a move is very intriguing for both sides.

Barkley getting the Bills makes sense. Buffalo’s rushing attack has its good days but it’s rarely consistent.

Then there’s New York, they just hired former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll so they’re rebuilding… but are they?

The Giants, like the Bills, are actually off to a 5-1 start. They’re in it just as much.

Still, the former world-wide leader analyst thinks it schematically and rationally makes sense.

Check out the breakdown and compensation of a potential Bills-Giants trade for Barkley below:

Bills get: RB Saquon Barkley, 2023 seventh-round pick

Giants get: RB Zack Moss, 2023 second-round pick Barkley makes more sense for the Bills than McCaffrey. As a more physical runner, he would do a better job of punishing teams who want to play light boxes and two-high alignments to avoid giving up big plays to quarterback Josh Allen. Barkley is a free agent after the season, which also plays in Buffalo’s favor, since it would likely recoup a compensatory pick for him if he leaves in free agency. The Bills would be renting Barkley for a second-rounder before landing what would likely be a fourth-round pick in 2024. It would be difficult for the 4-1 Giants to trade Barkley, who has rushed for 533 yards as the focal point of their offense this season. Coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen (both of whom just joined the organization from these very Bills) aren’t naive to the situation at hand, though. This is a year where the Giants are doing their final evaluation of quarterback Daniel Jones and fixing their cap situation. They’re two years and a new quarterback away from truly competing. And they’ll also likely be shopping in free agency this offseason, meaning they’re less likely to receive a compensatory pick for Barkley than the Bills would. The Giants could franchise Barkley after the season, but it would be tough for a rebuilding team to justify giving the oft-injured back a significant extension as he exits his rookie deal. If they’re going to lose Barkley after the season, it’s better to trade him now and get a significant pick (and a flyer on Moss) in return. I wouldn’t want to listen to sports radio in New York the morning after this trade happens, though.

