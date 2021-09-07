ESPN projects UCLA, not Oregon, in Rose Bowl after Week 1

After a tough first week across the Pac-12 conference, including a narrow win for the Oregon Ducks over Fresno State, one west coast team in particular stands out: Chip Kelly’s UCLA Bruins.

A commanding 44-10 win over Hawaii in Week 0 was impressive, but more impressive was the 38-27 win over the No. 16 Tigers of LSU in Week 1, a win that should vaunt the Bruins into the top-25, and makes them serious contenders for the Pac-12 crown and potentially even a playoff spot.

It certainly won over some of the analysts at ESPN, who recently updated their bowl predictions for the 2021 slate. Both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have UCLA playing in the Rose Bowl this season, facing Penn State and Iowa, respectively.

Oregon is projected to play in the Fiesta Bowl against Cincinnati by Schlabach, who notes the Ducks need to step it up if they want to repeat as Pac-12 champions this season.

“If Oregon doesn’t play better than it did in a closer-than-expected 31-24 win over Fresno State, the Pac-12 favorite might reside in the South,” Schlabach wrote.

Bonagura is even less impressed with Oregon right now, slotting them into the Las Vegas Bowl against Michigan State.

A date against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 2 should tell us a lot more about what coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have on this Ducks roster, but there is no doubt the momentum for Pac-12 supremacy resides in the south for the time being.

