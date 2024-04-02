ESPN Projects Sam Hartman’s NFL Draft Chances

The 2024 NFL draft is just weeks away and several Notre Dame players are hoping to hear their names called.

One of those is quarterback Sam Hartman who is draft bound after using his final year of eligibility with the Irish after setting countless records at Wake Forest.

Notre Dame’s offense didn’t live up to some lofty expectations in 2023 with Hartman at the helm but it still produced some huge numbers against the teams it should.

So will Hartman hear his name called in the draft or will he be signing as an undrafted free agent somewhere?

ESPN’s Jordan Reid ranked his top-13 quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL draft and included Hartman at No. 10.

“Getting the ball out quickly hasn’t been a problem for Hartman, as he’s a quick decision-maker,” said Reid, touching on where Hartman excels. “But he has also been accurate on deep throws, even though he has arm strength limitations. Hartman had 11 touchdowns to one interception and an 88.5 QBR on throws 20-plus yards downfield this past season. “Part of the reason that Hartman transferred to Notre Dame was to gain experience in a pro-style system, and he looked comfortable operating from both shotgun and under center at the Senior Bowl. His accuracy in the short-to-intermediate areas was consistent all week in Mobile, Alabama.”

Despite struggles against the likes of Ohio State, Louisville, and Clemson, Hartman did complete the highest percentage of passes in his college career during his one year in South Bend.

Reid’s top-ranked quarterback in the class comes as no surprise as it’s Southern Cal‘s Caleb Williams.

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety DJ Brown (2) celebrates…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety DJ Brown (2) celebrates an interception with teammates during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame v NC State

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 9: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts…

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 9: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts following his touchdown against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Notre Dame won 45-24. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) is greeted by teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman looks…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman looks on as his team warms up prior to a game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) reacts after scoring during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame v NC State

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 9: Benjamin Morrison #20 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish intercepts…

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 9: Benjamin Morrison #20 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish intercepts a pass intended for Keyon Lesane #15 of the NC State Wolfpack during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jerimyah Love (12)…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jerimyah Love (12) leaps over tacklers during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) throws…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) throws a pass as he is pressured by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24)…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball as North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson (11) defends during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) fumbles…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) fumbles after being sacked by North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Brandon Cleveland (44) during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame v NC State

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 9: A cheerleader of the NC State Wolfpack performs during the…

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 9: A cheerleader of the NC State Wolfpack performs during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Aydan White (3) is…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Aydan White (3) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Grant Ristoff (58) during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) is lifted by teammate Zeke Correll (52) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass as he is pressured by North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive lineman Jykeveous Red Hibbler(47) during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman on…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman on the field as his team warms up prior to a game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman claps…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman claps during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame v NC State

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 9: Jeremiyah Love #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs…

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 9: Jeremiyah Love #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs with the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman (left)…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman (left) and North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren chat prior to a game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) warms…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) warms up prior to a game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame v NC State

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 9: Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish…

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 9: Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on during the second half of the game against the NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Notre Dame won 45-24. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Notre Dame v NC State

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 9: Sam Hartman #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks…

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 9: Sam Hartman #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on prior to the game against the NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman (left)…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman (left) and North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren chat prior to a game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Holden Staes (13)…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Holden Staes (13) is knocked out of bounds by North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Devan Boykin (12) after a catch during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Young fans of the North Carolina State Wolfpack look…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Young fans of the North Carolina State Wolfpack look on during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire