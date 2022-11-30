ESPN projects Raiders to go on six-game winning streak

The Raiders have now pulled out back-to-back overtime wins to improve to 4-7 on the season. While they are still a long way away from being a playoff contender, their schedule does soften up a bit over the next month.

In a recent power rankings article by ESPN, the Raiders slid up to No. 20 after their impressive road win against the Seahawks. So what should be the expectations for the Raiders going into the final six games of the season?

According to senior writer Paul Gutierrez, they should be able to go on a six-game winning streak before they meet the 49ers in Week 17. Here is what he had to say about the upcoming schedule for the Raiders:

“The Raiders, coming off two straight OT wins, seem to have rediscovered the lucky charm they had in closing last season with four straight wins to get into the playoffs. The Raiders’ next four games are against teams with a combined record of 18-25 in the Chargers (6-5), Rams (3-8), Patriots (6-5) and Steelers (3-7), before closing out against the 49ers (7-4) and Chiefs (9-2).”

It’s not really all that fair to expect the Raiders to go 4-0 in their next four games. It’s possible, but projecting them to do that seems like a bit of a stretch. But could they go 3-1 and get to 7-8 going into the final two weeks of the season? That’s certainly possible.

For a team that isn’t going to move on from Josh McDaniels, it would be nice to see them have some more success in the second half of the season. And if they could approach eight wins, that would be a pretty nice feat considering where this team was just a few weeks ago.

