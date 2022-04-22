ESPN projects Raiders will select Tennessee DT Matthew Butler in Round 4

The Raiders are expected to address their defensive tackle need at some point during the 2022 NFL Draft. But what player would make the most sense for the Raiders on Day 2 or Day 3?

In a recent article by Jordan Reid and several other draft analysts at ESPN, they wrote about their favorite sleepers for the 2022 NFL Draft. Reid picked Matthew Butler from Tennessee and predicted that the Raiders will grab him in Round 4. Here is what Reid had to say about that possible selection:

“My first exposure to Butler came during practices at the East-West Shrine Bowl, and I thought he was the best player there. After playing in 53 career games in Knoxville, he finished with 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks during his senior season. Butler is an explosive 3-technique tackle with a quick first step and is able to marry his hands with his feet often. He isn’t talked about much, but he could be an eventual starter.”

Butler has been linked to the Raiders a few times during the draft process and they have shown some interest. Defensive tackle is certainly a spot in which the Raiders need to add depth, so Butler would make a ton of sense on Day 3.

But will Butler fall down to the later part of Round 4 or will the Raiders need to trade up to acquire him? That much we don’t know but will find out in just a week’s time. But keep an eye on Butler as a possible target for the Raiders on Day 3.

