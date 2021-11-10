ESPN projects Raiders to finish at 9-8 this season

For the third-straight year, the Raiders have gotten off to a fast start. This year, the team started out 5-2 and had big conference wins against Ravens and Steelers to open this season.

But will this be the year that the Raiders finally overcome their late-season struggles and make the playoffs? Can they finish with a winning record for the first time since 2017?

In a recent article by ESPN’s 32 beat writers, they were all asked to give their end-of-year records for their respective teams. For the Raiders, their prediction was 9-8 and narrowly missing the playoffs in the AFC.

“9-8: Same prediction as entering the season, though this would be a bit of a downturn after that surprising 5-2 start.”

The Raiders have a difficult schedule coming up against the Chiefs (twice), the Bengals, Cowboys, Browns and Chargers. They’ll also play the likes of the Colts, Broncos and Washington Football Team over the next few weeks.

If the Raiders do make the playoffs in 2021, they are certainly going to earn their playoff berth. At this point, a 9-8 record does feel likely for the Raiders.

