ESPN projects Iowa Hawkeyes with No. 1 defense in 2023

After the defensive output that the Iowa Hawkeyes delivered in 2022, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them take a small step back on defense in 2023. It is hard to repeat their output as one of the best defensive units in the country and one of the best Iowa has ever seen.

All of that makes sense except for the fact that ESPN believes they may just go and be even better in 2023. The Hawkeyes top their defensive projections for next season. ESPN’s Bill Connelly provided his SP+ ratings which is combination of three items that he details.

Those three weighted factors are returning production, recent recruiting, and recent history. For the Hawkeyes, all three of those items break their way. They are returning Cooper DeJean to lead the defense, Xavier Nwankpa, Jay Higgins, and many others.

Recruiting has landed them another load of recruits to develop and turn into the next stout defensive unit. And as far as history goes, Iowa has arguably the best recent history of any defensive unit in the entire country. Here is a look at the Hawkeyes’ projections.

Defensive projections

Defensive SP+ projection: No. 1

Phil Parker, round of applause to you. You had one of Iowa’s best defenses they have seen and yet are projected to be even better in 2023. There is no doubt that Iowa goes as their defense does.

The Hawkeyes top the likes of defending champion Georgia and playoff teams Michigan and Ohio State.

Offensive projection

Offensive SP+ projection: No. 81

This is a rather curious position for the Iowa offense to be projected. Should they hit this mark, odds are it may be just enough to hit the thresholds in Brian Ferentz’s new contract.

It is a mighty jump from nearly dead last in 2022. If Iowa can get this production, which still isn’t much, they are set up well. If they exceed this, 2023 could be a special season.

Overall projection

Overall SP+ projection: No. 27

The projections place Iowa in about the most Iowa position possible. They are just outside the top 25 of the projections. Should a few things break their way, they have every chance to crack the top 10 or top 15 teams like 2021 saw. Alternatively, if the ball goes the other way, this team could muddle around the top 40 or top 50 teams as they did in 2022.

Full Top 10 of the SP+

No. 1 Georgia: No. 2 defense, No. 6 offense

No. 2 Ohio State: No. 1 offense, No. 10 defense

No. 3 Michigan: No. 4 defense, No. 8 offense

No. 4 Alabama: No. 5 offense, No. 9 defense

No. 5 Penn State: No. 5 defense, No. 21 offense

No. 6 Tennessee: No. 2 offense, No. 32 defense

No. 7 LSU: No. 10 offense, No. 14 defense

No. 8 Oregon: No. 4 offense, No. 38 defense

No. 9 Texas: No. 14 offense, No. 16 defense

No. 10 USC: No. 3 offense, No. 46 defense

Other Big Ten teams in the SP+

No. 2 Ohio State: No. 1 offense, No. 10 defense

No. 3 Michigan: No. 4 defense, No. 8 offense

No. 5 Penn State: No. 5 defense, No. 21 offense

No. 25 Wisconsin: No. 11 defense, No. 46 offense

No. 27 Iowa: No. 1 defense, No. 81 offense

No. 30 Minnesota: No. 7 defense, No. 61 offense

No. 41 Maryland: No. 44 offense, No. 30 defense

No. 44 Illinois: No. 13 defense, No. 82 offense

No. 47 Michigan State: No. 47 defense, No. 48 offense

No. 48 Nebraska: No. 37 defense, No. 58 offense

No. 49 Purdue: No. 45 offense, No. 56 defense

No. 64 Indiana: No. 56 offense, No. 70 defense

No. 83 Rutgers: No. 65 defense, No. 100 offense

No. 89 Northwestern: No. 49 defense, No. 124 offense

