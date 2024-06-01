ESPN projects Giants will pick No. 6 in 2025 NFL draft

After a surprisingly successful first season under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants had a disappointing year in 2023. The injury-filled season landed the Giants the sixth overall pick, where they selected Malik Nabers in April’s draft.

Their success in 2022 certainly came as a surprise as the Giants roster was in rough shape and they were in salary cap hell when general manager Joe Schoen took the team over.

The Giants are now coming into the 2024 season with low expectations. In fact, coincidentally, ESPN is projecting the Giants to pick sixth overall in the 2025 NFL draft.

6. New York Giants Average draft position: 9.8

FPI chance to earn No. 1 pick: 5.8%

FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 32.4%

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 60.9%

Certainly, the Giants hope to pick outside the top 10. However, with the low expectations this year, the 6th pick projection comes as no surprise.

The Giants reportedly targeted a quarterback and failed to trade up in this year’s draft, so it would be interesting to see if they were to target a QB once again.

With the Giants now clearly prioritizing premium positions after letting Sauon Barkley and Xavier McKinney walk in free agency, it would be interesting to see what positions they would target with upgrades needed across the roster.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire