ESPN projects Florida to play in bowl game following Week 11 loss to LSU

Florida is currently 5-5 with two games left on the regular season schedule, both of which are against opponents ranked inside the top 15 on the US LBM Coaches Poll.

With the Gators one game shy of bowl eligibility, most have written off UF’s chances of playing a game in December, but not the folks at ESPN.

Well… Mark Schlabach appears to have accepted reality, but Kyle Bonagura still thinks the Gators will sneak into the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Kansas. To make Bonagura’s vision come true, Florida needs to upset either No. 11 Missouri or No. 4 Florida State.

There’s a world where not enough teams reach bowl eligibility and a 5-7 team sneaks in. Given Billy Napier’s past at Florida, the Gators would likely accept an invite to get more practice in for the young guys.

Florida’s last appearance in a New Year’s Six Bowl came in 2020.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire