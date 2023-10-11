ESPN projects Florida’s bowl game after Week 6 win over Vanderbilt

ESPN’s bowl game projections for the Florida Gators haven’t changed in a couple of weeks — Duke’s Mayo Bowl and TaxSlayer Gator Bowl — but the post-Week 6 update has UF playing some interesting competition in the postseason.

Kyle Bonagura has the Gators playing in the Gator Bowl (very creative) against Notre Dame this week, which would be a pretty fun and notable matchup for the fans. At the end of the day, most bowl pairings are made to sell tickets, and seeing these historic programs clash has enough commercial appeal to work.

Besides, Florida has only faced Notre Dame one time, and that was over 30 years ago. The Gators fell to the Fighting Irish, 39-28, in the 1992 Sugar Bowl. How about a chance to even up the series?

Mark Schlabach likes Florida to land in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Clemson, which is a matchup that hasn’t been seen since 1961. The Gators dominated the series, 9-3-1, but the current Tigers team is more likely to put up a fight. Plus, Billy Napier worked under Dabo Swinney as an offensive coordinator before being let go.

Either of these matchups would be fun to see, but both programs’ fans probably wish they were playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire