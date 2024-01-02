Advertisement

ESPN projects Florida basketball to upset No. 6 Kentucky

David Rosenberg
·1 min read

The Florida Gators kick off conference play on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats, and Gator Nation could be in for an upset.

Despite Kentucky’s top-10 ranking in both major polls, ESPN is projecting Florida to beat UK in the O-Dome. According to the latest projections using the Basketball Power Index (BPI), Florida is a 3.6-point favorite over Kentucky with a 61.9% win probability.

A team’s BPI measures its true strength in the future. It is also the team’s expected point margin against an average opponent on a neutral court. Kentucky is ranked 22nd in the country with a 10.9 BPI and Florida is ranked 28th with a 9.8 rating. Homecourt advantage is the difference here, but the two will play a rematch at the end of the month in Lexington.

ESPN gives the matchup a quality rating of 89.8 (out of 100), which is good for the third-best matchup of the day. Only ClemsonNorth Carolina and Iowa State-Oklahoma are rated higher. The Clemson-UNC game will compete with Florida-Kentucky for television time, but the SEC matchup should draw a better rating being on ESPN, rather than ESPN2.

Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

