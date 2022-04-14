ESPN projects CFB’s best offenses over next three years: Where is Georgia?

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg is keeping us all entertained this offseason with his future college football power rankings. He recently released his future college football quarterback rankings, a list that saw Georgia check in at No. 5.

Now, Rittenberg has released his future power rankings of the nation’s 25 best offenses over the next three seasons: 2022, 2023 and 2024.

If you are interested in what Rittenberg says about the entire 25-team list, you can get a peek at it yourself by heading on over to ESPN (subscription required), but we’re just going to focus on the top-ten in his rankings and what he says about the Georgia Bulldogs.

Rittenberg notes that Georgia is not as quarterback reliant as past national champions and mentioned that UGA “proved that defense could go the distance” in winning it all. However, the Dawgs have recruited well, have a loaded quarterback room and should have no problem moving the football in the coming years.

10. Mississippi State

ESPN's Other Future Rankings

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 12

2021 Future Offense Ranking: Not Ranked

9. Texas Longhorns

ESPN's Other Future Rankings

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 8

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 9

8. Michigan Wolverines

ESPN's Other Future Rankings

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 10

2021 Future Offense Ranking: Not Ranked

7. Miami Hurricanes

ESPN's Other Future Rankings

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 6

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 18

6. Oklahoma Sooners

ESPN's Other Future Rankings

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 7

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 1

5. Georgia Bulldogs

ESPN's Other Future Rankings

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 5

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 5

What Rittenberg Says:

Bennett headlines a quarterback room that includes more heralded prospects Brock Vandagriff, Carson Beck and incoming freshman Gunner Stockton, ESPN’s No. 5 dual threat in the 2022 class. The Bulldogs must reload at running back after losing James Cook and Zamir White, and will turn to Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton, who combined for 114 carries last season. Georgia also welcomes Branson Robinson, ESPN’s top running back and No. 35 overall recruit in the 2022 class. Wide receiver will be an interesting spot to watch following Burton’s departure, but Georgia brings back promising young players such as Ladd McConkey and Adonai Mitchell, alongside veteran Kearis Jackson and junior Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Will LSU transfer Arik Gilbert emerge this year? Georgia also could get contributions from Arian Smith and Dominick Blaylock.

Story continues

Tight end Brock Bowers likely will remain the centerpiece of Georgia’s offense after recording team highs in receptions (56), receiving yards (882) and receiving touchdowns (13) as a freshman in 2021. Bowers and junior Darnell Washington form an excellent tandem in coordinator Todd Monken’s scheme, and Georgia added ESPN 300 recruit Oscar Delp. New line coach Stacy Searels takes over a group that returns veteran tackle Warren McClendon, sophomore center Sedrick Van Pran, senior guard Warren Ericson and others. Georgia added tackle Earnest Greene III, ESPN’s No. 69 overall recruit in the 2022 class, and has a commitment from top-100 junior tackle Bo Hughley.

4. Texas A&M Aggies

ESPN's Other Future Rankings

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 4

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 6

3. USC Trojans

ESPN's Other Future Rankings

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 2

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 7

2. Alabama Crimson Tide

ESPN's Other Future Rankings

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 3

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 2

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

ESPN's Other Future Rankings

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 1

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 4

