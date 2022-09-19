ESPN projects Auburn’s bowl destination following week three’s action

Despite an ugly home loss to then No. 23 ranked Penn State last Saturday, not all hope is lost for Auburn’s postseason future. Following the game, the Nittany Lions moved up to No. 15 in this week’s USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

ESPN analysts Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura each made their weekly bowl projections after week three’s action, and one member of the pair has Auburn traveling to Tampa at season’s end.

According to Bonagura’s prediction, Auburn will face Duke in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on December 23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Auburn has faced Duke a total of six times in history, with the series tied at 3-3. The Tigers and Blue Devils played most recently in 1980 when Auburn defeated Duke, 35-28 in Auburn.

If this projection were to come true, it would mark the first time since the 2013 Bowl Championship Series National Championship Game that Auburn has faced an ACC program in a bowl game. That season, Auburn fell to Florida State, 34-31.

Auburn has an all-time record of 122-80-9 against teams from the ACC.

