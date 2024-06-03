ESPN projection model has Patriots drafting even higher in 2025

The New England Patriots are undoubtedly in the first true rebuild in the post-Bill Belichick era. If this latest ESPN projection model ends up being true, the organization might have a long road ahead of them.

New England has one of the hardest schedules in the NFL for the 2024 season. That combined with a new offense, as well as a new coaching staff, could spell trouble for the organization. The Patriots are already coming off back-to-back losing seasons, including a lowly 4-13 record in 2023.

ESPN’s Seth Walder shared his take on where the Patriots could potentially stand in 2025. Walder wrote:

New England’s league-topping strength of schedule combined with the FPI’s skepticism regarding its roster has the model believing the Patriots are the most likely team to pick first in the 2025 NFL draft, with a 22% chance. The Panthers rate lower than the Patriots in the FPI, but their chance at picking No. 1 is slightly worse (21%).

It is certainly disappointing to think about the Patriots having to endure another difficult season.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that this will likely be a multi-year rebuild. The organization already drafted their next franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, and his development will be crucial on so many levels.

If anything, the tough days ahead might prove necessary for a brighter future in New England.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire