ESPN predicts three Clemson pros as potential NFL breakout players for 2023

The Clemson football program has done an excellent job of producing talent at the next level, and there is undoubtedly more to come in the future.

When breaking down the former Tigers in the NFL, the Clemson football program is represented well. Multiple Clemson pros are already stars in the league. Still, some are expected to break out in 2023 and, possibly, develop into stars themselves.

ESPN recently broke down their predictions for breakouts in the NFL for the 2023 season ($), with three Tigers being mentioned. Here is a look at those Clemson pros and what writer Bill Barnwell had to say about them.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Position: QB

Tier: Pro Bowlers to Superstars

What Barnwell had to say:

“After the trip over the pond, Lawrence morphed into a superstar,” said ESPN’s Bill Barnwell. “He completed 69.7% of his passes over the remainder of the season while averaging 7.4 yards per attempt. He threw 15 touchdown passes against two picks while leading the Jaguars to a division title, including comeback victories over the Cowboys and Ravens. From Week 9 on, his adjusted completion percentage (75.5%) ranked first in the league. “Lawrence’s first postseason trip wasn’t exactly smooth — he threw five interceptions in games against the Chargers and Chiefs — but he did coax another dramatic comeback out of his offense in the home wild-card win. Now, with wide receiver Calvin Ridley added to the mix and another full offseason away from the Meyer era, he has the ability to improve on the player we saw in the second half of 2022. Lawrence is currently eighth in the MVP odds at Caesars Sportsbook and seems capable of something special in Year 3.”

Trevor Lawrence took a big leap in year two but honestly feels like he’s on the verge of superstardom in year three with an even better supporting cast

pic.twitter.com/qQatLJmg6s — Joe O’Leary (@TheHQNerd) August 9, 2023

AJ Terrell, Atlanta Falcons

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Position: CB

Tier: Pro Bowlers to Superstars

What Barnwell had to say:

“To close observers, Terrell already had his breakout season in 2021. The 2020 first-round pick looked spectacular on tape and by the numbers, as he allowed a passer rating of just 61.0 in coverage, per Pro Football Reference, despite playing behind the league’s worst pass rush. I was convinced by what I saw and named him a first-team All-Pro on my year-end list, placing him ahead of stars Jalen Ramsey and Marshon Lattimore,” Barnwell said. “If Terrell and Grady Jarrett don’t have to put the defense solely on their backs in 2023, it might unlock a new level from the fourth-year pro. I wouldn’t be surprised if Terrell were the best cornerback in the NFC in 2023.”

After this rep Mike McDaniel hustled over to tell Ro now Chosen he did a good job with the PBU against AJ Terrell. pic.twitter.com/8Xj1QQrwtL — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) August 8, 2023

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Position: DE

Tier: Post-hype candidates

What Barnwell had to say:

“A promising defensive end with prototypical size at Clemson, Ferrell was expected to be drafted somewhere toward the bottom half of Round 1 in 2019. The Raiders, who had three first-round picks, took him with the first of them at No. 4 overall. As with so many of their other young players, they failed to develop him into anything beyond the player who they overdrafted,” Barnwell said. “Enter 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, who has a gaudy track record of turning other teams’ disappointments into valuable rotation players. He already pulled this trick with pass-rusher in Arden Key, who had three sacks in three seasons with the Raiders. Kocurek coaxed a 6.5-sack season out of Key, who then had a solid 2022 with the Jags before earning a deal with the Titans. Maurice Hurst came down the same pipeline in 2021, only to miss most of the past two seasons with injuries.”

Clelin Ferrell revenge tour, Ferrell with the sack on his former team! pic.twitter.com/J70NJDAXYl — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) August 13, 2023

