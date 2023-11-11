Advertisement

ESPN predicts what teams will make College Football Playoff ahead of Week 11. Where is Ohio State?

Phil Harrison
·3 min read
1

It’s been a bit of a slow news day on Friday (well, not really). But hey, the games in college football will go on despite the bomb that dropped of Jim Harbaugh being suspended by the Big Ten as a result of the sign-stealing saga.

It just so happens that this week is full of some significant and intriguing games, including the big one in Happy Valley between Michigan and Penn State. It’ll be a pretty important week to continue to write the story of which teams make the College Football Playoff. In fact, right now, five team — Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, and Washington are the only undefeated Power Five teams that have the inside track on making that four-team playoff.

But that’s bound to change as we head down the stretch with some head-to-head matchups and quality opponents coming up.

We like to follow ESPN to see what its Playoff Predictor says about the teams that have the best change to get into all of the fun, and that model has been updated heading into Week 11. Of course, we’re interested in where Ohio State lands, but we’ve also got our attention focused on the other teams that could impact the Buckeyes’ chances of making the very last, four-team version of the College Football Playoff.

Here’s a look at the teams that have the best chance of making the CFP and where Ohio State lands as we enter the home stretch in Week 11. We count down the top 11 teams from the least to greatest chance of heading to New Orleans or Pasadena.

Louisville Cardinals (9-1)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

2%

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/18

at Miami (FL)

11/25

vs. Kentucky

 

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

2%

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

at Georgia

11/18

UL Monroe

11/23

at Mississippi State

 

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

21%

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. Michigan

11/18

vs. Rutgers

11/24

at Michigan State

 

Washington Huskies (9-0)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

31%

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. Utah

11/18

at Oregon State

11/24

vs. Washington State

 

Oregon Ducks (8-1)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

38%

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. USC

11/18

at Arizona State

11/24

vs. Oregon State

 

Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

39%

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. Ole Miss

11/18

at Tennessee

11/25

at Georgia Tech

 

Texas Longhorns (8-1)

USA TODAY SMG
USA TODAY SMG

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

40%

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

at TCU

11/18

at Iowa State

11/24

vs. Texas Tech

 

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)

USA TODAY SMG
USA TODAY SMG

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

41%

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

at Kentucky

11/18

vs. Chattanooga

11/25

at Auburn

 

Michigan Wolverines (9-0)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

43%

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

at Penn State

11/18

at Maryland

11/25

vs. Ohio State

 

Florida State Seminoles (9-0)

USA TODAY SMG
USA TODAY SMG

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

62%

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. Miami (Florida)

11/18

vs. North Alabama

11/25

at Florida

 

Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)

Ohio State football drops Michigan State game day trailer
USA TODAY SMG

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

77%

Remaining Schedule

Date

Opponent

11/11

vs. Michigan State

11/18

vs. Minnesota

11/25

at Michigan

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire