ESPN predicts what teams will make College Football Playoff ahead of Week 11. Where is Ohio State?

It’s been a bit of a slow news day on Friday (well, not really). But hey, the games in college football will go on despite the bomb that dropped of Jim Harbaugh being suspended by the Big Ten as a result of the sign-stealing saga.

It just so happens that this week is full of some significant and intriguing games, including the big one in Happy Valley between Michigan and Penn State. It’ll be a pretty important week to continue to write the story of which teams make the College Football Playoff. In fact, right now, five team — Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, and Washington are the only undefeated Power Five teams that have the inside track on making that four-team playoff.

But that’s bound to change as we head down the stretch with some head-to-head matchups and quality opponents coming up.

We like to follow ESPN to see what its Playoff Predictor says about the teams that have the best change to get into all of the fun, and that model has been updated heading into Week 11. Of course, we’re interested in where Ohio State lands, but we’ve also got our attention focused on the other teams that could impact the Buckeyes’ chances of making the very last, four-team version of the College Football Playoff.

Here’s a look at the teams that have the best chance of making the CFP and where Ohio State lands as we enter the home stretch in Week 11. We count down the top 11 teams from the least to greatest chance of heading to New Orleans or Pasadena.

Louisville Cardinals (9-1)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

2%

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/18 at Miami (FL) 11/25 vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

2%

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 at Georgia 11/18 UL Monroe 11/23 at Mississippi State

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

21%

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 vs. Michigan 11/18 vs. Rutgers 11/24 at Michigan State

Washington Huskies (9-0)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

31%

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 vs. Utah 11/18 at Oregon State 11/24 vs. Washington State

Oregon Ducks (8-1)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

38%

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 vs. USC 11/18 at Arizona State 11/24 vs. Oregon State

Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

39%

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 vs. Ole Miss 11/18 at Tennessee 11/25 at Georgia Tech

Texas Longhorns (8-1)

USA TODAY SMG

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

40%

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 at TCU 11/18 at Iowa State 11/24 vs. Texas Tech

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)

USA TODAY SMG

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

41%

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 at Kentucky 11/18 vs. Chattanooga 11/25 at Auburn

Michigan Wolverines (9-0)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

43%

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 at Penn State 11/18 at Maryland 11/25 vs. Ohio State

Florida State Seminoles (9-0)

USA TODAY SMG

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

62%

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 vs. Miami (Florida) 11/18 vs. North Alabama 11/25 at Florida

Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)

USA TODAY SMG

ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances

77%

Remaining Schedule

Date Opponent 11/11 vs. Michigan State 11/18 vs. Minnesota 11/25 at Michigan

