ESPN predicts what teams will make College Football Playoff ahead of Week 11. Where is Ohio State?
It’s been a bit of a slow news day on Friday (well, not really). But hey, the games in college football will go on despite the bomb that dropped of Jim Harbaugh being suspended by the Big Ten as a result of the sign-stealing saga.
It just so happens that this week is full of some significant and intriguing games, including the big one in Happy Valley between Michigan and Penn State. It’ll be a pretty important week to continue to write the story of which teams make the College Football Playoff. In fact, right now, five team — Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, and Washington are the only undefeated Power Five teams that have the inside track on making that four-team playoff.
But that’s bound to change as we head down the stretch with some head-to-head matchups and quality opponents coming up.
We like to follow ESPN to see what its Playoff Predictor says about the teams that have the best change to get into all of the fun, and that model has been updated heading into Week 11. Of course, we’re interested in where Ohio State lands, but we’ve also got our attention focused on the other teams that could impact the Buckeyes’ chances of making the very last, four-team version of the College Football Playoff.
Here’s a look at the teams that have the best chance of making the CFP and where Ohio State lands as we enter the home stretch in Week 11. We count down the top 11 teams from the least to greatest chance of heading to New Orleans or Pasadena.
Louisville Cardinals (9-1)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
2%
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
at Miami (FL)
11/25
vs. Kentucky
Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
2%
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/11
at Georgia
11/18
UL Monroe
11/23
at Mississippi State
Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
21%
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/11
vs. Michigan
11/18
vs. Rutgers
11/24
at Michigan State
Washington Huskies (9-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
31%
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/11
vs. Utah
11/18
at Oregon State
11/24
vs. Washington State
Oregon Ducks (8-1)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
38%
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/11
vs. USC
11/18
at Arizona State
11/24
vs. Oregon State
Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
39%
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/11
vs. Ole Miss
11/18
at Tennessee
11/25
at Georgia Tech
Texas Longhorns (8-1)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
40%
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/11
at TCU
11/18
at Iowa State
11/24
vs. Texas Tech
Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
41%
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/11
at Kentucky
11/18
vs. Chattanooga
11/25
at Auburn
Michigan Wolverines (9-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
43%
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/11
at Penn State
11/18
at Maryland
11/25
vs. Ohio State
Florida State Seminoles (9-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
62%
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/11
vs. Miami (Florida)
11/18
vs. North Alabama
11/25
at Florida
Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor Chances
77%
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/11
vs. Michigan State
11/18
vs. Minnesota
11/25
at Michigan
