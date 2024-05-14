ESPN predicts Steelers make trade for sleeper wide receiver

The biggest roster need of the Pittsburgh Steelers at this point is wide receiver. We love the addition of Roman Wilson via the draft but our confidence in the mishmash of veterans the team signed doesn’t inspire confidence.

ESPN speculated on some moves teams could still make this offseason and for the Steelers, they predicted a trade between the Steelers and Tennessee Titans to bring in wide receiver Treylon Burks. Here’s what ESPN said about Burks.

Another player buried on a depth chart, Burks has been a victim of unrealistic expectations and bad timing. The Titans essentially drafted him as the replacement for A.J. Brown after trading the star wideout to the Eagles on draft day in 2022, setting the bar for Burks as an immediately impactful wideout. It hasn’t panned out, because of injuries to Burks and upheaval at quarterback. Five different players have thrown him passes over his first two seasons.

Burks has appeared in 22 games over his first two seasons with 15 starts. Burks has 49 career receptions for 665 receiving yards and only one touchdown. Injuries have seriously hampered Burks production but even when healthy, Burks has underperformed and not lived up to the first-round hype. If the Steelers wanted to work a deal for Burks, it would have to be at a nominal cost to the Steelers and take nothing into consideration about him being a former No. 18 overall pick.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire