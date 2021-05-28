ESPN predicts Rams to sign LB K.J. Wright to 1-year deal

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
For the most part, we know who the Rams’ primary starters will be at just about every position on offense and defense.

What we don’t know is who the starting inside linebackers will be. It’ll come down to a battle between Micah Kiser, Ernest Jones, Travin Howard, Troy Reeder, Kenny Young and possibly even Derrick Moncrief and Christian Rozeboom. It’s a position group that could use some more help, but the Rams seem comfortable with the guys they currently have.

If they were to look at outside options, former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright would make a lot of sense. Bill Barnwell of ESPN predicted landing spots for several players – both via trade and in free agency – and he pegged Wright to the Rams on a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

Sherman’s former teammate played well last year in Seattle, but the market for veteran off-the-ball linebackers is typically bleak, and Wright has been one of the players squeezed. The Seahawks have talked about bringing Wright back, but coach Pete Carroll could also be ready to insert 2020 first-rounder Jordyn Brooks into the lineup as Wright’s replacement. Wright said he wouldn’t take a hometown discount to stay with the Seahawks, but he’s probably looking at a short-term deal in the $3 million range.

Just as Sherman used the opportunity of leaving Seattle to sign with a division rival in San Francisco, what about Wright making a move to Los Angeles? The Rams basically have a void at linebacker as a product of their cap issues and heavy spending elsewhere on the defensive side of the ball. Wright would step in on the weak side as an immediate starter, possibly alongside rookie third-rounder Ernest Jones.

Despite being almost 32 years old, Wright is still a good linebacker who can make an impact for whichever team he signs with. He started 16 games in each of the last two seasons and finished last year with 11 tackles for a loss – second-most in his career. He also had two sacks, one interception and broke up 10 passes, which were also the second-most of his career.

As a weakside linebacker, he provides value in coverage and leader in the second level. At $2.5 million, the Rams should consider signing Wright if their current linebackers fail to impress during OTAs or if an injury were to occur. With $7.2 million in cap space, they have the funds to sign Wright, too.

