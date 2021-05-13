ESPN predicts Raiders to make playoffs after 2021 schedule release

The 2021 schedule is out and it looks pretty tough for the Raiders. They start off with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football and then have to travel to Pittsburgh in Week 2 for a 1:00 PM ET kickoff. It’s a brutal start against several playoff teams from a year ago and doesn’t ease up at any point.

But despite their tough schedule, there are some who are optimistic about the Raiders’ chances of making the playoffs this year.

In a recent article by ESPN’s 32 beat writers, they were asked to analyze the schedule and give a bold prediction. According to Paul Gutierrez, he believes the Raiders will make the playoffs. Here are his thoughts on the schedule and the upcoming season for the Raiders:

“The offense will hum early, the defense will not fold late and the Raiders will win more than they lose in December and January and, backed by a raucous homefield advantage in a fan-filled Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas will finally (mercifully?) fulfill Jon Gruden’s vision and qualify for the playoffs. You wanted bold, right?”

The end of the schedule for the Raiders is tough as they will play three straight playoff teams to kick off the month of December, including going to Kansas City and Cleveland. But if they can manage to navigate this part of their schedule, they likely will be a playoff team.

