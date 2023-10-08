ESPN predicts the outcome of the final seven games on Auburn’s schedule

Auburn football entered the bye week on a positive note by taking No. 1 Georgia down to the wire. With seven games remaining, Auburn hopes to turn that momentum into bowl eligibility.

Ahead of the season, ESPN’s matchup predictor forecasted a 5-7 season for Auburn and a 2-6 finish within SEC play. Now that five games have passed, how much has that prediction changed? Let’s take a look.

So far, Auburn has proved ESPN wrong once. The matchup predictor projected California to defeat Auburn with 56.3% confidence, but the Tigers left Berkeley with a 14-10 victory. Auburn also hopes to prove their projected SEC start false as well. ESPN forecasted an 0-4 start to the SEC slate, and the Tigers are 0-2 so far.

How many more games can Auburn win in 2023? Here’s a look at how ESPN expects the remainder of Auburn’s season to pan out.

Oct. 14 at LSU

Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

ESPN prediction: LSU (75.2%)

Auburn is on a two-game SEC skid, and ESPN predicts the streak will run to three games by the time the final horn blows on Saturday night. LSU is vulnerable, however. The Bayou Bengals dropped a game to Ole Miss and survived a scare last Saturday to Missouri.

Oct. 21 vs. Ole Miss

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

ESPN prediction: Ole Miss (72.9%)

The Rebels are one of the hottest teams in the SEC, and are making a run for their first (and would be their last) western division crown. Ole Miss will need to win out and pray for Alabama to stumble again in order to get there. Expect Auburn to get Ole Miss’ best at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Oct. 28 vs. Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN prediction: Auburn (69.5%)

This matchup will feature a battle of two first-year head coaches. Auburn’s Hugh Freeze is more experienced than Mississippi State’s Zach Arnett and should get the best of the Bulldogs.

Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN prediction: Auburn (84.5%)

ESPN predicted this to be a much closer game in preseason, but the tables have turned. Auburn has proven to be the more talented team this season. Vanderbilt has lost five straight games as of the timing of this post and will face No. 1 Georgia and No. 16 Ole Miss before hosting Auburn to kick off the month of November.

Oct. 11 at Arkansas

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN prediction: Arkansas (52.6%)

Both of these teams are on similar paths, so it makes sense that this game is considered to be a toss-up by ESPN’s matchup predictor. Arkansas has lost four straight games and boasts an 0-3 record against SEC foes. The Razorbacks will face challenging opponents such as Alabama and Florida before hosting Auburn, which may pave the way for Auburn to have more confidence despite playing the game on the road.

Nov. 18 vs. New Mexico State

© Meg Potter/Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN prediction: Auburn (93.9%)

The Tigers will welcome New Mexico State to town in hopes of getting a tune-up before the annual rivalry showdown with Alabama. Auburn should get out of this one with a lopsided victory.

Nov. 25 vs. Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN prediction: Alabama (84%)

Alabama suffered a setback by dropping a game to Texas in September and was almost upset by the hands of South Florida one week later. Since then, the Crimson Tide have rattled off three wins, including one over Ole Miss. Alabama still has to go through ranked teams such as LSU, Tennessee, and Kentucky before traveling to Auburn, so there’s still a chance that they could stumble again. Expect Auburn to provide a challenge to Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Final record

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN prediction: 6-6 (2-6 SEC)

Auburn is expected to win six games, which is one higher than ESPN’s predictions over the summer. The record will be good enough for Auburn to earn a bowl bid in Hugh Freeze’s first season. Auburn’s performance against Georgia proves that they can contend with the SEC’s top teams, which could change the outlook for the rest of the season.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire