ESPN predicts Ohio State’s postseason CFP fate after Week 1

Week 1 is finally in the books, which means that we are in the best few months of the year if you are an Ohio State football fan. The Buckeyes struggled a little finding their footing against Minnesota in the first half on Thursday night but then took control in the second half to cover the spread and get out of the Twin Cities with an underappreciated and underrated win.

But OSU wasn’t the only team in action over the weekend. It was a glorious return to fans in the stands and big-time games that we all missed last year with COVI-19 wreaking havoc on nearly all areas of life.

When it was all said and done, there were plenty of surprises, expected results, and everywhere in between that gave us all a little better indication of where things stand.

ESPN’s panel of experts took note as well and projected the teams that will make the College Football Playoff. Of the twelve included in all the fun, you might be surprised that 11 of the 12 picked the Buckeyes to be a part of the four-team playoff.

So, which expert didn’t include Ohio State? Who did that panelist have in the playoff instead?

NEXT … ESPN’s panel of experts CFP Picks

ESPN’s panel of experts CFP Picks

Story continues

Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Ohio State, 4. Texas A&M

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Ohio State, 4. Oklahoma

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Cincinnati, 4. UCLA

Heather Dinich: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Georgia, 4. Cincinnati

David M. Hale: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson

Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Ohio State, 4. Texas A&M

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Georgia, 4. Cincinnati

Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma

Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Ohio State, 4. Texas A&M

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Ohio State, 4. Oklahoma

Dave Wilson: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Ohio State, 4. Oklahoma

Okay, Connelly. UCLA and Cincinnati? Really? Way to be different and way out of left field here. There isn’t any way that both the Bearcats and Bruins get into the College Football Playoff. Everyone is entitled to their opinion of course, but I will shave a UCLA and Bearcat logo on both sides of my head if that happens. Mark it down and check back later.

List

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 1

Big Ten football Power Rankings after Week 1 | Buckeyes Wire

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.