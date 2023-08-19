ESPN predicts Michigan football will have most 2024 NFL draft picks

Top prospect to know: Kris Jenkins, DL

Sleeper prospect to watch: LaDarius Henderson, OL

Game circled on the schedule: at Penn State, Nov. 11

A strong argument can be made that Michigan’s 2023 roster is the best unit of the Jim Harbaugh era from top to bottom. A program-record 11 prospects were drafted in 2017, and that number could be surpassed by the beginning of the third day of the 2024 draft. “I think we’ll have 20 guys picked,” Harbaugh told The Athletic in July. “I bet we break that [draft] record. [Georgia] had 15 that year.”

Jenkins enters the season as my highest-graded prospect on the roster, and he could firmly be in the top half of the first-round discussion with another strong season. His 65 tackles last season ranked third on the entire Michigan defense, with 49 of those coming while lined up on the interior of the line, which ranked 16th in the FBS. He is a reliable run defender who can work through double-teams and has the sudden movement skills to take advantage of one-on-one matchups as a pass-rusher. Jenkins is an ideal 3-technique in a four-man defensive front.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy showed plenty of promise in his first starting year under center, despite having only six games in which he attempted at least 25 passes. He operated primarily out of play-action, putting up a 90.4 QBR out of the formation, which ranked seventh in the country. McCarthy is able to make passes outside of the pocket and feed off fakes from the team’s run scheme. “He’s the underrated one in this year’s group. He was a first-year starter last year, and he didn’t play well at the end of the season, so I get why they limited his throws,” an AFC area scout said. “I want to see them let him cut it loose this year, though.”

Elsewhere on offense, the backfield duo of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards has a chance to once again be a headache for defenses. At 5-foot-8, 213 pounds, Corum surprisingly returned for his final season. Although a knee injury slowed him down against Ohio State and forced him to miss the College Football Playoff matchup against TCU, he finished the season with 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. “I see a lot of Kenneth Walker III in him,” an NFC scouting director said. “Same exact build, determined runners that can break tackles but have pass-catching questions coming out.” Edwards is a more versatile option and rushed for 520 yards and three touchdowns over the final three games in Corum’s absence. He showcased vision, tackle-breaking ability and elusiveness from different alignments.

One more name to file away for closer to draft time: Henderson is a late-round offensive lineman who has repeatedly come up when discussing the Michigan roster with scouts. He is a scheme-diverse blocker who transferred from Arizona State, where he made 19 starts at guard and 10 at tackle.

Predicted first-rounders in 2024: 1

Predicted total draft picks in 2024: 17