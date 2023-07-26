ESPN predicts likelihood that Bo Nix gets drafted with No. 1 overall pick in 2024

Every year, we go into the college football season with an idea of who is going to be the No. 1 overall draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

A year ago, many believed that it would be Alabama QB Bryce Young, or potentially Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud. Two years before that, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence was the easy prediction going into the year. However, in 2021, Georgia’s DL Travon Walker surprised some during the season with his stellar play and ultimately became the No. 1 pick. The same thing happened in 2019 when LSU QB Joe Burow ran the table and went No. 1 overall after winning the Heisman.

So in 2023, who are the top candidates to be taken first overall, and what is the likelihood that it happens?

Obviously, USC QB Caleb Williams — the reigning Heisman winner — is the heavy favorite to be the first draft pick, but there are a handful of other players who could potentially move into that top spot with the right season. This week, ESPN looked at all of the top candidates in the nation and gave them a percent chance to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Unsurprisingly, Oregon Ducks QB Bo Nix was among the top candidates. Here’s where he ranked among the players according to ESPN:

QB Caleb Williams — USC Trojans

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Percent Chance to Go No. 1: 25%

2022 stats: 333 of 500, 4,537 yards, 42 TDs, 5 INTs, 382 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs

Analysis: After winning the Heisman in 2022 and entering the 2023 season as the betting favorite to win it again, it would be a shock to see Caleb Williams not taken with the first overall pick. He is one of the most hyped QB prospects we’ve had come out of college since Trevor Lawrence.

QB Drake Maye — North Carolina Tar Heels

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Percent Chance to Go No. 1: 20%

2022 stats: 342 of 517, 4,321 yards, 38 TDs, 7 INTs, 698 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs

Analysis: If there is anyone who is going to unseat Caleb Williams as the No. 1 overall pick, it’s likely to be Drake Maye. Many think that he is almost as good of a prospect as Williams, and if he has a Joe Burrow-esque season — statistically speaking — it wouldn’t be crazy to see him as the first overall pick.

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu — Penn State Nittany Lions

Percent Chance to Go No. 1: 13%

Analysis: Had Fashanu been in the 2023 NFL Draft, there’s a good chance that he would have been one of the first offensive tackles taken off of the board. It’s not unheard of to see an OT go with the first overall pick, so if Fashanu has another great season, then this certainly could happen.

EDGE Jared Verse — Florida State Nittany Lions

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Percent Chance to Go No. 1: 12%

2022 Stats: 48 tackles, 17 TFL, 9.0 sacks,

Analysis: Verse became a major part of the Florida State defense in 2022, and if the Seminoles are as good as some people are projecting next season, he could step up and be dominant on a major stage.

QB Quinn Ewers — Texas Longhorns

Percent Chance to Go No. 1: 10%

2022 stats: 172 of 296, 2,177 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs

Analysis: We’ve seen flashes of what Quinn Ewers can do so far in his career, but he hasn’t been able to sustain it just yet, dealing with injuries in 2022. If he can stay healthy and lead Texas to a successful season in 2023, there’s a reach chance that he is a top pick in the draft.

OT Joe Alt — Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Percent Chance to Go No. 1: 10%

Analysis: At 6-foot-8, 315 pounds, Alt is a prototypical left tackle who has had great success at Notre Dame. If he can keep Sam Hartman off of the turf and the Fighting Irish have a great year, he could definitely get into the conversation.

QB Bo Nix — Oregon Ducks

Percent Chance to Go No. 1: 2%

2022 stats: 294 of 409, 3,593 yards, 29 TDs, 7 INTs, 510 rushing yards, 14 rushing TDs

Analysis: As things stand right now, Nix would need quite a special season to surpass all of the other QBs in the class and become the No. 1 overall pick, but based on the flashes of greatness that we saw in 2022, it’s definitely not impossible.

QB J.J. McCarthy — Michigan Wolverines

Percent Chance to Go No. 1: 2%

2022 stats: 208 of 322, 2,719 yards, 22 TDs, 5 INTs, 306 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs

Analysis: Michigan has been close to winning a national championship in the past few years, and if McCarthy can go on a Joe Burrow-like run in 2023 and get a ring, there’s a chance he goes No. 1 as well.

QB Michael Penix Jr. — Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Percent Chance to Go No. 1: 1%

2022 stats: 362 of 554, 4,641 yards, 31 TDs, 8 INTs, 4 rushing TDs

Analysis: This personally feels low to me. Penix has an incredible arm and seems to fit the new-age mold of NFL quarterbacks well. I think if he has the year that many think he can, he will be in the conversation.

QB Joe Milton — Tennessee Volunteers

Percent Chance to Go No. 1: 1%

2022 stats: 53 of 82, 971 yards, 10 TDs, 0 INTs

Analysis: I think that Joe Milton needs an Anthony Richardson-like season in order to get into the No. 1 draft pick conversation, but we will see what type of year he can put together.

QB Riley Leonard — Duke Blue Devils

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Percent Chance to Go No. 1: 1%

Career Stats: 250-for-392, 2,967 yards, 20 TD, 6 INT

Analysis: Riley Leonard becomes the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2024 and I give every reader of this article $100. No offense to Leonard, but in a class with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr., I think that the Duke QB would have to have the greatest season in college football history to be taken with the top pick.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. — Ohio State Buckeyes

Percent Chance to Go No. 1: 1%

2022 stats: 77 receptions, 1,263 yards, 14 TDs

Analysis: There’s a chance that Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best wide receiver prospect that we’ve seen in a long time, so I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he finds his way into the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick.

EDGE Dallas Turner — Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Percent Chance to Go No. 1: 1%

Career Stats: 37 tackles, 8 TFL, 4.0 sacks

Analysis: Turner now takes over the Will Anderson spot on Alabama’s defense, so we know that he will have an opportunity to make a big enough impact to be considered for the top pick. Now we will have to see if he takes advantage of the opportunity.

OT JC Latham — Alabama Crimson Tide

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Percent Chance to Go No. 1: 1%

Analysis: Another member of what looks like a very strong offensive tackle draft class, Latham is being compared a lot to former Alabama OT Evan Neal, who was drafted seventh overall in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire