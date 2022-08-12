ESPN predicts Kenny Pickett takes over Steelers QB job

As of right now, Mitch Trubisky is the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh signed Trubisky to a two-year contract in the offseason to be a bridge quarterback and maybe more.

However, the Steelers also spent their first-round pick in 2022 on a talented young quarterback in Kenny Pickett. The Steelers can’t leave Pickett on the bench forever and according to ESPN, Pickett will replace Trubiksy as early as this season.

ESPN believes the most likely scenario is Pickett either takes over late this season or more likely get the starting job next spring. Whether or not Pickett starts this season could be dependent on how well the Steelers are playing. If Pittsburgh get off to a slow start and are struggling at the bye week, Pittsburgh could be looking to make a move.

However, it seems just as likely the Steelers stay competitive all season and Trubisky stays the starting going into training camp next year as well. Staying competitive and in the think of the AFC North is more important to this team than starting a rookie quarterback.

