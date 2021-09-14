ESPN predicts Hornets finish tied 8th in East with 40-42 record

As training camp for the 2021-22 NBA season quickly approaches, predictions for this season are starting to service.

On Tuesday, put together their win-loss predictions for the Eastern Conference, which landed the Charlotte Hornets in a familiar spot in the standings.

ESPN’s experts predict that the Hornets will finish with a 40-42 record, tied for 8th in the Eastern Conference with the Chicago Bulls.

ESPN explains:

“The Hornets are a perimeter-driven team on the rise, led by reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball and newly extended scoring guard Terry Rozier. They were on pace to make a playoffs push last season, before Ball was injured, and represent the young, upside team in this group. According to our panel predictions, the Hornets tied with the Bulls and finished fractionally ahead of the Pacers as the team most likely to join the Knicks in the first play-in game.”

Last season, Charlotte finished 10th in the East, losing to the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament.

Check out ESPN’s Eastern Conference predictions here.