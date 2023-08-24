ESPN predicts five Ohio State football players in first round of 2024 NFL draft

The college football season starts this weekend and Ohio State Football once again will reload with many NFL teams licking their chops to see what some of the current Buckeyes do on the gridiron.

Last year the Buckeyes had three picks in the first round and ESPN believes that the 2024 version (subscription required) will have two more for a total of five. We all know that wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is going to be an early selection, but how how is the question.

The other four are names that we have seen pop up on various other mock drafts, but their question remains the same as Harrison Jr.’s. Find out below where Matt Miller believes who the five Buckeyes are, and where they will get taken.

No. 2 - Arizona Cardinals, Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr against #3 Michigan & #1 Georgia • 12 Catches

• 226 Receiving Yards

• 3 TDs

• 19.1 YPC pic.twitter.com/g427W4A7Pa — College Football Report (@CFBRep) July 21, 2023

Miller’s take

“Harrison is 6-4, shows savvy and smooth route running, and is excellent at tracking and attacking the ball. He’d be the Cardinals’ No. 1 receiver from the second he puts on a jersey..”

Our Take

Harrison might be the best player in college football this fall, and he might end up being better than his Hall of Fame father. He has a large catch radius, elite ball skills, and the explosiveness to be a special player at the next level.

No. 10 - Chicago Bears, Edge J.T. Tuimoloau

J.T. TUIMOLOAU PICK SIX 😤 THIS GUY IS UNREAL 🔥@OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/sMn0dh5MpJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022

Miller’s take

“At 6-4 and 270 pounds, Tuimoloau had 3.5 sacks, 27 pressures and two interceptions in his breakout 2022 season.”

Our Take

If J.T. Tuimoloau has the type of breakout year expected, he could put himself into this type of a position to be a top ten pick. He has the strength and quickness to get through or around blockers on the edge.

No. 11 - Chicago Bears, Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka

Miller’s take

“Egbuka hauled in 74 passes last season while often being the No. 2 option behind Marvin Harrison Jr., but he showed in the College Football Playoff loss to Georgia, (eight catches for 112 yards and a TD) that he can be a No. 1 option for most teams.”

Our Take

Egbuka might be the first receiver off the board if not for his teammate Harrison Jr. He’s steady, reliable, and smooth with explosive ability after the catch. Don’t be surprised if his stats are better than Harrison this season and he improves his stock even more.

Jack Sawyer is a PROBLEM 😤 That makes 5 sacks on the day for the @OhioStateFB defense pic.twitter.com/Bdcz5ij1hh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

Miller’s take

“At 6-4 and 265 pounds, he has solid upper-body power and the short-area burst to excel in space or tight spaces as a rusher and run-defender. His 4.5 sacks in 2022 don’t sound like a lot, but Sawyer will move into a full-time role in 2023, and a source at Ohio State expects a breakout season.”

Our Take

It’s looking like Sawyer will be moved back on the edge with his hand in the dirt this season, and that should fit his abilities better than standing up in the “Jack” role. He looks slimmer and more explosive and could be a great compliment to any team’s other edge in the NFL.

No. 26 - Jacksonville Jaguars, Defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr.

Mike Hall Jr. highlight pack pic.twitter.com/0QuzYArihU — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) September 4, 2022

Miller’s take

“The 6-2, 284-pounder can fill a pass-rush role early in his career as he develops into a full-time player. Hall posted 4.5 sacks last season and put together tape that shows great pad leverage, the skills to shed blockers with his hands and an ability to anchor in the run game.”

Our Take

Hall had to deal with injuries last season but showed flashes early on as one of the more dominant defensive lineman in the country. He has the ability to do that again, and if he stays healthy, he could very well find his way in this vicinity in the draft.

