ESPN predicts Falcons will keep Matt Ryan in simulated offseason

After missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year, the Atlanta Falcons enter another offseason with more questions than answers. The team has 26 pending free agents and is near the bottom of the league (25th) in salary cap space.

Eating of a big chunk of that space is quarterback Matt Ryan’s $48 million cap hit, but not everyone agrees on what to do with the former MVP.

The Falcons could offer Ryan an extension to create more room for free agency. Or, as some have speculated, Atlanta could attempt to trade Ryan to one of the many teams in need of a quarterback. This wouldn’t be easy, though, as ESPN examined in its offseason simulation feature.

Serving as the Falcons general manager, ESPN’s Michael Rothstein chose to stand pat with Ryan for 2022.

Smith may have refuted Chris Mortensen’s report that he wants Ryan back in 2022, but it’s hard to see the team making a move. After finishing just a few games out of the playoffs, the Falcons should have an advantage next season as the NFC South looks to be wide open again.

Ryan gives the team its best shot to win in 2022, and unless Arthur Blank is paying Smith to tank, I tend to agree with Rothstein’s prediction.

As for drafting a quarterback, I wouldn’t rule it out yet. While this year’s class is not as highly touted as the 2021 group, we all know quarterbacks tend to get drafted higher than they’re projected.

Free Agency: 5 Tight End Options for Atlanta

Story continues

In 2021, the Falcons used two tight ends on 394 plays (second most in the NFL). https://t.co/MLVphgW1ws — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) February 4, 2022

[lawrence-related id=89729,89639,89571,89528]

1

1