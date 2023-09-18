ESPN predicts early bowl appearance for Auburn

Auburn is off to a strong 3-0 start ahead of conference play, and college football experts across the country are beginning to set realistic bowl expectations for the Tigers.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have been cautious in predicting where Auburn will finish the 2023 season, but both are on the same page as the college football calendar turns to week four. Both Bonagura and Schlabach are forecasting the Tigers to play in the Gasparilla Bowl before Christmas, but both writers are not on the same page as far as which opponent the Tigers will face.

Schlabach projects Auburn to face Army West Point at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 22. The Tigers and Black Knights have played three times in history, with Auburn taking the most recent battle in the 1996 Independence Bowl, 32-29.

As for Bonagura, he foresees Auburn facing Coastal Carolina in the bowl game. This matchup is intriguing because the Tigers would face Grayson McCall, the Coastal Carolina quarterback who had an interest in transferring to Auburn last offseason before withdrawing his name from the transfer portal.

If Auburn were to compete in the Gasparilla Bowl this season, the game will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire