ESPN predicts Colts sign Allen Robinson, 49ers sign T.Y. Hilton

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
With free agency coming up in just a few short weeks, the Indianapolis Colts will be linked to several players on the market thanks to their abundance of salary-cap space.

With an estimated $43 million in salary-cap space, the Colts can go after a number of free agents, which has led to them being a top landing spot for big names like wide receiver Allen Robinson.

ESPN’s Mike Clay made his predictions for free agency and had the Colts signing Robinson to be a big part of the Carson Wentz-led offense.

This almost feels like burying the lede, as the Colts landing Robinson would be a huge development.

Indianapolis traded for QB Carson Wentz, but now it needs to fill out his group of weapons. Recent second-round picks Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell could evolve into a terrific duo, but the two are unproven (combined 69 career receptions). The Colts are among the league leaders in cap space, and Robinson would supply Wentz with an elite No. 1/perimeter target. With Robinson looking to join a contender, it’s a terrific match.

Robinson would be a wonderful fit with the Colts but he’s likely to be out of their price range. Even with the amount of salary-cap space, the Colts have to hand out some extensions to key contributors and that is likely to take precedent over bringing in a talent like Robinson.

On the other hand, Clay predicted the San Francisco 49ers would be the ones to sign T.Y. Hilton, who is a free agent for the first time in his career.

If the Colts upgrade to Allen Robinson, that will means the end of Hilton’s time with the team that drafted him. Hilton will certainly be looking to join a contender in his age-32 season, and the 49ers are a fit. Deebo Samuel (2019 second round) and Brandon Aiyuk (2020 first round) form a potentially outstanding duo, but injuries and inexperience loom large. Hilton would bring reliability and a veteran presence to the wide receiver room.

Hilton, by the way, is from Florida, so keep an eye on Tampa Bay, as well.

The Colts are unlikely to be big spenders at the wide receiver position so it would be more realistic that they re-sign Hilton and draft a wideout on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft.

But the NFL is unpredictable, and free agency can’t get here soon enough.

