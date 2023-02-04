ESPN predicts Colts make several offseason changes at QB

While the talk of the Circle City remains with the head coach search for the Indianapolis Colts, the next topic of conversation includes the quarterback position.

Without knowing who the next head coach will be, it’s incredibly difficult to suggest which way the Colts will lean at the quarterback position. Given the wide variety of head coach candidates, there are certain quarterback combinations that will work better than others.

Regardless, ESPN simulated what the offseason might look like at the quarterback position for the Colts. The first order of business is one that’s expected to come regardless of the new head coach: releasing Matt Ryan.

That move would force the Colts to eat $17.2 million in dead cap but would save them $18 million in salary-cap space.

The next move predicted by ESPN would be a bit of a surprise in signing free-agent Jameis Winston to a cheap one-year deal to work as the starter if the rookie quarterback isn’t ready.

Here’s what Stephen Holder of ESPN said about the move:

“Before learning of Matt Ryan’s availability in March 2022, the Colts were actually in discussions with Winston and were strongly considering him as an option. In this instance, the Colts go back to him as a veteran fallback plan for the rookie they plan to draft in April. One hope is that Winston’s willingness to push the ball downfield could help revitalize the Colts’ deep passing game and perhaps give life to their play-action game with running back Jonathan Taylor. One thing’s for sure: The Colts intend to finally put a stop to their quarterback carousel this offseason.”

Winston would be an interesting addition as long as it would be on a one-year deal to be the backup. Considering how things went in New Orleans for Winston in 2022, he’s likely looking for a new home.

While Colts fans are likely shaking their head thinking about another veteran retread option joining the roster, the next prediction made by ESPN would certainly change their tune.

“4. Colts: Bryce Young, Alabama The size knocks (6-foot, 194 pounds) on Young are legitimate and perfectly fair. He is an outlier when it comes to measurables. But his unique talent supersedes those concerns, from his accuracy to his playmaking ability to his elite pocket presence — all of which can help immediately jump-start a punchless Colts offense. And Young wouldn’t be forced to start right away with Jameis Winston also in the fold. — Stephen Holder“

Taking Young at No. 4 overall without having to trade up would certainly be an exciting move for the Colts. Whether Young is the type of quarterback Chris Ballard would want is up for debate. His size is a concern, and Ballard may want to go bigger at the position, regardless of how electric Young’s game is.

If this were to happen, the Colts would (hopefully) have a younger, offensive mind as the head coach. That route seems to benefit the prospect of an electric talent like Young’s over the style of a veteran, defensive-minded head coach.

This simulation would make for an exciting offseason with the potential of a franchise quarterback being introduced into the mix.

