ESPN predicts bowl eligibility for Rutgers football

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers football has a better shot than not at making it to six wins and a bowl game according to ESPN.

The ESPN projections are good news for Rutgers following what is their best start to a season in head coach Greg Schiano’s return to the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers is now 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten) following Saturday’s 52-3 win over Wagner.

The Scarlet Knights own a pair of Power Five wins this season, beating Big Ten opponent Northwestern in the season opener and then getting a win over Virginia Tech in Week 3.

Rutgers is favored in two more games according to ESPN. Both games are in October.

Here is the full breakdown from ESPN:

Rutgers is at 75.7 percent to get to six wins. Their official win total projection is 6.4-5.6 per ESPN.

