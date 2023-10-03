ESPN predicts bowl eligibility for Rutgers football
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers football has a better shot than not at making it to six wins and a bowl game according to ESPN.
The ESPN projections are good news for Rutgers following what is their best start to a season in head coach Greg Schiano’s return to the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers is now 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten) following Saturday’s 52-3 win over Wagner.
The Scarlet Knights own a pair of Power Five wins this season, beating Big Ten opponent Northwestern in the season opener and then getting a win over Virginia Tech in Week 3.
Rutgers is favored in two more games according to ESPN. Both games are in October.
Here is the full breakdown from ESPN:
@ Wisconsin (October 7): 22.2 percent
vs. Michigan State (October 14): 62.9 percent
@ Indiana (October 21): 63.6 percent
vs. No. 4 Ohio State (November 4): 9.0 percent
@ Iowa (November 11): 34.9 percent
@ No. 6 Penn State (November 18): 7.0 percent
vs. Maryland (November 25): 35.7 percent
Rutgers is at 75.7 percent to get to six wins. Their official win total projection is 6.4-5.6 per ESPN.