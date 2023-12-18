ESPN predicts Alabama’s 2024 record after schedule reveal

Though Alabama’s 2023 season is not yet over, the Crimson Tide’s 2024 regular season has been revealed and fans have begun looking ahead. ESPN utilized analytics to predict how all 16 teams (subscription required) will perform next season.

Alabama’s strength of schedule next season sits at 0.812, which would rank No. 3 in the 2023 season. As for a projection, the analytics predict the Tide would be favored in 11 of the 12 games on the season. If they win the games they are favored in, Alabama will finish the 2024 regular season with a record of 11-1.

“Nick Saban’s 17th Bama team will face the same number of top-20 opponents (five) as it did in the 2023 regular season, though four of them came to Tuscaloosa this fall,” writes Bill Connelly. “Only two will next year. A trip to Wisconsin could spice things up a bit, too.”

While this is all very interesting to think about, there will be an entire offseason to ponder over how Alabama will perform. For now, the focus remains on the upcoming Rose Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Michigan.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 postseason gets underway.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire