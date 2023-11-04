ESPN predicts 49ers will look to trade Aiyuk this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brandon Aiyuk has established himself as a household name with a breakout campaign in his fourth season in the NFL, leading the 49ers in receiving yards during the 2023 season while proving to be a legitimate number-one option in the passing game.

But could the 49ers look to trade Aiyuk during the offseason?

ESPN's Dan Graziano explained why that could be possible in a recent article highlighting potential surprise trade candidates.

"The 2020 first-round pick is in the middle of a huge season (10th in receiving at 620 yards and averaging 17.7 yards per reception) and has a fully guaranteed $14.124 million coming in 2024 on his fifth-year option," Graziano wrote. "The reason he's listed here is that the 49ers are currently projected over or right up against next year's cap and are already paying out big money to Deebo Samuel at the wide receiver position. And that's not to mention top-of-market money at tight end, left tackle, linebacker … basically everywhere but quarterback.

"Aiyuk will surely be a candidate for an extension, but so will a lot of guys in San Francisco. And since none of the big wide receiver extensions we thought might happen this past offseason got done, it's hard to forecast what will happen to that market once the likes of Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Michael Pittman Jr., Tee Higgins, et al. get their deals. The Niners won't be able to afford to keep everybody, which means Aiyuk could potentially be a trade candidate in the offseason if an extension doesn't happen."

While the 49ers would almost assuredly prefer to retain the services of Aiyuk, recent history tells us that San Francisco dealing a budding star nearing a massive contract extension still is in the realm of possibility.

Following the 2019 season, former 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was in a similar position entering the fifth year of his rookie contract. San Francisco decided to trade Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the No. 13 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft before Buckner inked a lucrative contract extension with his new team.

As Aiyuk continues to dominate the opposition, his price tag only increases, potentially forcing the 49ers into tough decisions while they attempt to retain a roster littered with stars compensated near the top of their respective positions.

