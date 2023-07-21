ESPN predicts each 2023 Iowa Hawkeyes football game using its FPI matchup predictor

The 2023 college football season is right around the corner and the general consensus is that the Iowa Hawkeyes should be one of the top teams in the Big Ten West. If everything comes together just right, perhaps even a legitimate contender to reach Indy and beyond.

The hope is that transfer portal additions will drastically improve the offense. If that comes to fruition, Iowa could be in for a special 2023.

As we anxiously await Iowa’s season kickoff on Sept. 2, the final batch of predictions are making their rounds. ESPN’s Football Power Index offers us a look at game-by-game predictions for the Hawkeyes.

ESPN’s FPI measures team strength in order to be the best predictor of performance going forward. Using more than 20,000 simulations of the season, here’s how ESPN’s FPI sees Iowa’s 2023 season unfolding.

Sept. 2, vs. Utah State

Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, Iowa)

Projected Winner: Iowa

Hawkeyes’ Win Probability: 92.8%

All-time Series: Iowa leads, 2-0

Projected Running Record: 1-0

Thoughts: Every fan will be anxiously awaiting to see just how different the Iowa offense looks right out of the opening gates. Against an overmatched opponent like Utah State, fans might not be treated to the full array of offensive upgrades. There’s got to be at least a couple downfield shots from Cade McNamara to this upgraded receiving core, right?

Sept. 9, at Iowa State

Jack Trice Stadium (Ames, Iowa)

Projected Winner: Iowa State

Hawkeyes’ Win Probability: 47.4%

All-time Series: Iowa leads, 46-23

Projected Running Record: 1-1

Thoughts: For the first time since the 2015 season, Iowa enters the year looking to exact revenge in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. Last year’s loss to Iowa State was painful.

The Hawkeyes’ Monte Pottebaum fumbled inside the 1-yard line and Iowa State proceeded to piece together a 99-yard scoring drive that was capped off with a Xavier Hutchinson 8-yard touchdown grab from quarterback Hunter Dekkers. Iowa had just 150 yards of total offense in this game a season ago.

ESPN’s FPI narrowly favors Iowa State. Like Iowa, the Cyclones’ defense was one of the nation’s finest a season ago and its offense was one of the country’s worst. This will be a good early road test to see just how far along the Hawkeye offense truly is.

Sept. 16, vs. Western Michigan

Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, Iowa)

Projected Winner: Iowa

Hawkeyes’ Win Probability: 93.8%

All-time Series: Western Michigan leads, 2-1

Projected Running Record: 2-1

Thoughts: Surprisingly enough, Western Michigan actually leads this all-time series and both wins came in the Kirk Ferentz era. The Broncos beat Iowa, 27-21, on Sept. 9, 2000, and they beat the Hawkeyes again, 28-19, on Nov. 17, 2007.

Iowa and Ferentz took out a world of frustration on Sept. 21, 2013, routing Western Michigan, 59-3. Expect more of the latter in this final tune-up contest before Big Ten play. ESPN’s FPI isn’t expecting any shenanigans either. This is the Hawkeyes’ largest win probability.

Sept. 23, at Penn State

Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pa.)

Projected Winner: Penn State

Hawkeyes’ Win Probability: 16.1%

All-time Series: Penn State leads, 17-14

Projected Running Record: 2-2

Thoughts: This is an early road test like Iowa State before it, but it’s that challenge on steroids. Penn State is expected to potentially contend for the Big Ten East crown alongside Michigan and Ohio State.

If Iowa goes into Beaver Stadium and upsets Penn State, that will get the nation talking about just how good the Hawkeyes can be. If it’s in tandem with a nice offensive showing, then that will be especially true.

ESPN’s FPI isn’t a believer just yet.

Sept. 30, vs. Michigan State

Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, Iowa)

Projected Winner: Iowa

Hawkeyes’ Win Probability: 54.4%

All-time Series: Iowa leads, 24-22-2

Projected Running Record: 3-2

Thoughts: After a tough trip to Penn State, Iowa returns home for its first Big Ten contest inside Kinnick Stadium. Time will tell on just how good or bad Michigan State is in 2023.

After a disappointing 5-7 campaign in 2022, there’s tempered expectations for the Spartans. Iowa should make life difficult for new MSU starting quarterback Noah Kim and will be expected to take care of business in Iowa City.

Oct. 7, vs. Purdue

Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, Iowa)

Projected Winner: Iowa

Hawkeyes’ Win Probability: 68.6%

All-time Series: Purdue leads, 50-40-3

Projected Running Record: 4-2

Thoughts: Iowa’s trip to Ross-Ade Stadium was actually one of the Hawkeyes’ best all-around performances in 2022. As the scene shifts back to Iowa City, the Hawkeyes welcome first-year head coach Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers in on Oct. 7 to begin a stretch of four straight against Big Ten West foes.

Texas transfer Hudson Card takes over as the starting quarterback at Purdue. Devin Mockobee is a nice weapon at running back, but the general consensus around the Boilermakers is that this team could wind up toward the bottom of the West.

Iowa needs to take care of business and avoid the look-ahead factor here.

Oct. 14, at Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, Wis.)

Projected Winner: Wisconsin

Hawkeyes’ Win Probability: 30.5%

All-time Series: Wisconsin leads, 49-45-2

Projected Running Record: 4-3

Thoughts: Many have this game earmarked as the contest that could decide the Big Ten West. It certainly feels that way heading into the 2023 college football season.

Tanner Mordecai comes over from SMU where he passed for more than 7,000 yards and combined for 72 passing touchdowns each of the last two seasons. Can Iowa slow Mordecai and Phil Longo down?

If the answer is yes, Iowa just might be headed to Indy.

Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, Iowa)

Projected Winner: Iowa

Hawkeyes’ Win Probability: 53.1%

All-time Series: Minnesota leads, 62-52-2

Projected Running Record: 5-3

Thoughts: Let’s hope recent history is on the Hawkeyes’ side. Iowa has won eight straight in the series dating back to the 2015 season.

P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers turn the quarterbacking keys over to Athan Kaliakmanis. The former four-star signee will look to fill Tanner Morgan’s shoes admirably.

Under Fleck, Minnesota has typically been lurking in the West though they’re still yet to capture the division. ESPN’s FPI expects Iowa to serve up a damaging blow toward the Gophers’ hopes to win the West in the division’s final season of existence.

Nov. 4, vs. Northwestern (at Wrigley Field)

Wrigley Field (Chicago, Ill.)

Projected Winner: Iowa

Hawkeyes’ Win Probability: 75.8%

All-time Series: Iowa leads, 53-28-3

Projected Running Record: 6-3

Thoughts: Northwestern felt like it was in for another long, disappointing season well before Pat Fitzgerald lost his job. Now in the wake of Fitzgerald’s firing, it just adds another layer of distraction to a football team that wasn’t set to be very good in 2023.

Northwestern gave up a home game for this to be played at Wrigley Field. This feels like a Hawkeye road takeover. And it should look that way on the field, too. When you toss in that Iowa gets an extra week to prepare and rest up for this contest, it really feels like things bode well here for this game.

Nov. 11, vs. Rutgers

Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, Iowa)

Projected Winner: Iowa

Hawkeyes’ Win Probability: 84.6%

All-time Series: Iowa leads, 3-0

Projected Running Record: 7-3

Thoughts: Going in, this feels like a catch-your-breath game late in the season. Obviously, that’s subject to change if Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt shows us he’s fully grown up in 2023.

With a pair of significant dates still remaining against key West foes, Iowa can’t afford a slip-up here. Fortunately, history is on the black and gold’s side.

Nov. 18, vs. Illinois

Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, Iowa)

Projected Winner: Iowa

Hawkeyes’ Win Probability: 63.6%

All-time Series: Illinois leads, 39-37-2

Projected Running Record: 8-3

Thoughts: In a season full of them, Iowa’s 9-6 loss at Illinois last year is definitely in the running for most frustrating offensive nights. The Illini were really good defensively, but losing a game where your opponent makes three field goals with a backup quarterback directing the show was just brutal.

For anyone that was a part of that Champaign yuck-fest last season, here’s Iowa’s chance to make amends. It will be fascinating to see what this defense looks like minus former defensive coordinator and now Purdue head coach Ryan Walters. I’m also intrigued to see Luke Altmyer take over for Bret Bielema.

Illinois will be good again, but Iowa should win this contest at home.

Nov. 24, at Nebraska

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, Neb.)

Projected Winner: Iowa

Hawkeyes’ Win Probability: 57.0%

All-time Series: Nebraska leads 30-20-3

Projected Running Record: 9-3

Thoughts: After dominating this series of late, one final offensive stinker combined with several uncharacteristic defensive lapses snapped the Hawkeyes’ seven-game winning streak over Nebraska.

Iowa will look to get back on the right side of the rivalry and recapture the Heroes Trophy as Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Jeff Sims joins Matt Rhule in Year 1 in Lincoln.

If everything goes according to ESPN’s FPI matchup predictor, the Hawkeyes could very well be heading to Indy as the Big Ten West’s representative. Chances are they need that win in Madison, but we’ll see.

