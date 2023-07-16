ESPN predicts each 2023 Alabama football game using its FPI matchup predictor
Alabama football’s 2023 regular season is an important one. After suffering two losses in 2022, which led to the Tide missing the College Football Playoffs, the program looks to bounce back and reclaim the throne as the top program in the country.
While there’s still over a month until the season kicks off, it’s never too early to see how the Tide is projected to perform.
Below, we take a look at how ESPN’s FPI Matchup Predictor projects Alabama to perform in the 12 regular season games of 2023. While there aren’t score predictions, it does take a look at the percentage chance it has against other teams.
Sept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee
Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
Predicted Winner: Alabama
Buckeyes Win Probability: 99.0%
All-Time Series: Alabama leads 2-0
Projected running record: 1-0
Sept. 9 vs. Texas
Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
Predicted Winner: Alabama
Buckeyes Win Probability: 76.4%
All-Time Series: Texas leads 7-2-1
Projected running record: 2-0
Sept. 16 @ USF
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Predicted Winner: Alabama
Buckeyes Win Probability: 98.5%
All-Time Series: Alabama leads 1-0
Projected running record: 3-0
Sept. 23 vs. Ole Miss
Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
Predicted Winner: Alabama
Buckeyes Win Probability: 89.6%
All-Time Series: Alabama leads 54-10-2
Projected running record: 4-0
Sept. 30 @ Mississippi State
Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)
Predicted Winner: Alabama
Buckeyes Win Probability: 90.6%
All-Time Series: Alabama leads 85-18-3
Projected running record: 5-0
Oct. 7 @ Texas A&M
Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)
Predicted Winner: Alabama
Buckeyes Win Probability: 82.1%
All-Time Series: Alabama leads 12-3
Projected running record: 6-0
Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas
Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
Predicted Winner: Alabama
Buckeyes Win Probability: 93.8%
All-Time Series: Alabama leads 23-8
Projected running record: 7-0
Oct. 21 vs. Tennessee
Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
Predicted Winner: Alabama
Buckeyes Win Probability: 88.0%
All-Time Series: Alabama leads 58-39-7
Projected running record: 8-0
Nov. 4 vs. LSU
Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
Predicted Winner: Alabama
Buckeyes Win Probability: 76.1%
All-Time Series: Alabama leads 55-27-5
Projected running record: 9-0
Nov. 11 @ Kentucky
Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)
Predicted Winner: Alabama
Buckeyes Win Probability: 87.0%
All-Time Series: Alabama leads 38-2-1
Projected running record: 10-0
Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga
Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
Predicted Winner: Alabama
Buckeyes Win Probability: 99.0%
All-Time Series: Alabama leads 13-0
Projected running record: 11-0
Nov. 25 @ Auburn
Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, Alabama)
Predicted Winner: Alabama
Buckeyes Win Probability: 91.5%
All-Time Series: Alabama leads 49-37-1