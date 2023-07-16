ESPN predicts each 2023 Alabama football game using its FPI matchup predictor

Alabama football’s 2023 regular season is an important one. After suffering two losses in 2022, which led to the Tide missing the College Football Playoffs, the program looks to bounce back and reclaim the throne as the top program in the country.

While there’s still over a month until the season kicks off, it’s never too early to see how the Tide is projected to perform.

Below, we take a look at how ESPN’s FPI Matchup Predictor projects Alabama to perform in the 12 regular season games of 2023. While there aren’t score predictions, it does take a look at the percentage chance it has against other teams.

Sept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee

Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Predicted Winner: Alabama

Buckeyes Win Probability: 99.0%

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 2-0

Projected running record: 1-0

Sept. 9 vs. Texas

Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Predicted Winner: Alabama

Buckeyes Win Probability: 76.4%

All-Time Series: Texas leads 7-2-1

Projected running record: 2-0

Sept. 16 @ USF

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Predicted Winner: Alabama

Buckeyes Win Probability: 98.5%

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 1-0

Projected running record: 3-0

Sept. 23 vs. Ole Miss

Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Predicted Winner: Alabama

Buckeyes Win Probability: 89.6%

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 54-10-2

Projected running record: 4-0

Sept. 30 @ Mississippi State

Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)

Predicted Winner: Alabama

Buckeyes Win Probability: 90.6%

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 85-18-3

Projected running record: 5-0

Oct. 7 @ Texas A&M

Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)

Predicted Winner: Alabama

Buckeyes Win Probability: 82.1%

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 12-3

Projected running record: 6-0

Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas

Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Predicted Winner: Alabama

Buckeyes Win Probability: 93.8%

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 23-8

Projected running record: 7-0

Oct. 21 vs. Tennessee

Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Predicted Winner: Alabama

Buckeyes Win Probability: 88.0%

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 58-39-7

Projected running record: 8-0

Nov. 4 vs. LSU

Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Predicted Winner: Alabama

Buckeyes Win Probability: 76.1%

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 55-27-5

Projected running record: 9-0

Nov. 11 @ Kentucky

Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)

Predicted Winner: Alabama

Buckeyes Win Probability: 87.0%

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 38-2-1

Projected running record: 10-0

Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga

Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Predicted Winner: Alabama

Buckeyes Win Probability: 99.0%

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 13-0

Projected running record: 11-0

Nov. 25 @ Auburn

Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, Alabama)

Predicted Winner: Alabama

Buckeyes Win Probability: 91.5%

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 49-37-1

Projected running record: 12-0

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire