ESPN predicting a big season for Steelers LB Alex Highsmith

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field in 2021 there are going to be lots of new faces in new places. But one returning face might be one of the biggest surprises of the season. Edge rusher Alex Highsmith came in for Bud Dupree last season after Dupree tore is ACL and learned on the fly what it means to be a Steelers pass rusher.

ESPN offered up their predictions for one surprise for each team and for the Steelers they are saying don’t be surprised if Highsmith gets double-digit sacks this season.

The Steelers expect big things from their 2020 third-round pick, who’ll play the edge rush spot opposite superstar T.J. Watt. While Watt will command a lot of much-deserved attention, Pittsburgh indicates Highsmith is ready to be a full-time starter and make up for the loss of Bud Dupree in free agency.

There’s no doubt Highsmith will have the opportunity to rack up some good numbers this season. In fact, I think for most it is expected the pass rush won’t really miss a beat with Highsmith in the starting lineup over Dupree. So while we agree with the premise, I’m not sure it would be considered a surprise.

