New ESPN power rankings have Ohio State holding steady

It’s the day after all the chaos of what was Week 2 of the college football season, and that means everyone has an opinion on what we just witnessed over the last weekend — and it was a lot.

We’ve seen the USA TODAY Coaches and AP Polls come out, created our own Big Ten power rankings, checked in with Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt on his top ten, and now we’re here to see how ESPN sees the landscape of college football after just two full weeks of games.

With Alabama leaving Austin lucky to have squeaked one out, you’d think there might be a reshuffling of the deck somewhat after Week 2, but you might be surprised. And what about Ohio State? The Buckeyes looked more explosive on offense against Arkansas State, so did they move up in the “worldwide leader’s” view

Here’s a look at the latest ESPN college football Power rankings and where Ohio State landed among all the teams still fighting it out.

Texas A&M Aggies (1-1)

Record | 1-1

Up Next | vs. Miami (FL)

Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)

Record | 2-0

Up Next | at Auburn

Florida State Seminoles (2-0)

Record | 2-0

Up Next | vs. Louisville

Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1)

LOOK. Appalachian State still trolling Michigan after all these years.

Record | 1-1

Up Next | vs. Troy

Texas Longhorns (1-1)

Record | 1-1

Up Next | vs. UTSA

Florida Gators (1-1)

Record | 1-1

Up Next | vs. South Florida

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Record | 2-0

Up Next | vs. Liberty

Ole Miss Rebels

Record | 2-0

Up Next | at Georgia Tech

Baylor Bears

Record | 1-1

Up Next | vs. Texas State

Utah Utes

Former Ohio State commit Clark Phillips on why he flipped to Utah

Record | 1-1

Up Next | vs. San Diego State

NC State Wolfpack (2-0)

Record | 2-0

Up Next | vs. Texas Tech

Tennessee Volunteers

Record | 2-0

Up Next | vs. Akron

Michigan State Spartans

Record | 2-0

Up Next | at Washington

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Record | 2-0

Up Next | vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

BYU Cougars

Record | 2-0

Up Next | at Oregon

Miami Hurricanes

Record | 2-0

Up Next | at Texas A&M

Kentucky Wildcats

Record | 2-0

Up Next | vs. Youngstown State

Clemson Tigers

Record | 2-0

Up Next | at Louisiana Tech

Arkansas Razorbacks

Record | 2-0

Up Next | vs. Missouri State

USC Trojans

Record | 2-0

Up Next | vs. Fresno State

Oklahoma Sooners

Record | 2-0

Up Next | at Nebraska

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan analyst Ryan Osborn was allegedly coaching against NCAA rules

Record | 2-0

Up Next | vs. UConn

Ohio State Buckeyes

Record | 2-0

Up Next | vs. Toledo

Alabama Crimson Tide

Record | 2-0

Up Next | vs. UL-Monroe

Georgia Bulldogs

Record | 2-0

Up Next | at South Carolina

