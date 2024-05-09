ESPN ponders biggest post-spring question for Michigan football

Spring ball is now a few weeks into the rearview mirror and Michigan football has turned its attention to summer conditioning as well as the recruiting trail.

The team will be fully forged in the next few months before the maize and blue report to fall camp in late July-early August, and while some questions are getting answered in terms of the roster, there are some questions that won’t be for some time when it comes to who some starters will be.

The biggest one? Quarterback.

It’s not only on our minds, but it’s also on ESPN’s, as the outlet listed it as the biggest question facing Michigan football post-spring.

Lingering question: Who will win the QB job? The battle to replace J.J. McCarthy remains wide open heading into the summer. Jack Tuttle, entering his seventh season, backed up McCarthy last fall and has the most experience but is coming back from an injury. Davis Warren was the star of the spring game. Alex Orji can run and throw. Jayden Denegal and freshman Jadyn Davis could factor in the mix as well. Who emerges in the preseason will be the storyline to watch as Michigan enters into a new era.

Chances are the starter this fall is already on the roster as there don’t appear to be any transfer portal options that the Wolverines covet. If handicapping this battle now, Alex Orji appears to be the odds-on favorite. But Davis Warren had a solid outing in the spring game and Jack Tuttle, who was precluded from spring due to nagging injuries and was the backup last year, could surprise and take over the starting role given his experience and leadership.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire